Heat wave in Europe: temperature expected to exceed 40ºC in Paris, and fires ravage southern France | World

The strong heat wave that hits part of Western Europe and has already left more than a thousand dead is advancing in France, where high temperatures are moving eastward, and forest fires continue to consume the country’s Atlantic coast. This Tuesday (19), the temperature in Paris must exceed 40°C, a rare brand in the city, which is poorly prepared for the heat.

Meanwhile, fires remain active in the country. In Landiras, in the southwest, the prosecution announced that a man had been detained as part of the investigation into the source of the fire. In the late afternoon of Monday (18), a new outbreak was triggered in Vensac, in the Médoc, which consumed 70 hectares of vegetation.

Météo France, the national meteorological service, today suspended “red surveillance” for 15 departments on France’s Atlantic coast in the west of the country. The agency also warned that violent storms will occur throughout the day in the Hautes-Pyrenees and Béarn regions.

In the Gironde region in the southwest, firefighting remains complicated. More than 2,000 firefighters from across France, supported by significant air resources, are mobilized against the two giant fires that burned 4,700 hectares of forest in La Teste de Buch and 12,000 hectares in Landiras, according to the latest information from the Gironde authorities. on Monday night.

Sixteen thousand people had to leave the area yesterday because of the scorching heat of over 40°C, bringing the number of people who fled their homes or vacation rentals to 36,000.

Firefighters show exhaustion. “In general, after four intense days, we started to feel tired, but we remained determined. And, of course, thanks to the solidarity that people who live in the region show us,” a fire captain told RFI.

The last two nights were particularly difficult. Temperatures remain high, exceeding 40°C in Test de Buche and strong winds continue to fan the flames despite strategies to contain the fire.

Locals and tourists flee the fire

Several villages, such as Villandraut, with just over a thousand inhabitants, are empty despite the summer holiday season. Two police officers and a city representative go from house to house to ask people to leave the area.

“I’m packing everything as best I can, we don’t even have a carrier for the cat,” a young woman tells RFI, hurrying to put some luggage in the trunk of her car. Despite the hasty departure, she understands the decision of the authorities: “Unfortunately we have to leave, but it could be someone else, another family”.

Magali, another resident, hastily packed her bags. She found out on the town hall website that she needed to get out as soon as possible. She admits to being a little scared. “I say to myself, if it’s just the smoke, that’s fine, but what if the fire comes?” she asks her.

But not everyone is willing to leave their homes. “I’m not leaving. I have many animals, who will help me?”, scolds an elderly lady.

This Tuesday will also be complicated: even if the red heat alert has been lifted in the department, the heat will still be present and the wind will not make the firefighters’ task easier.