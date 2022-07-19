Heat wave in Europe: understand the causes and relationship with the climate crisis and the warming of the poles | Global warming

Europe is experiencing a new heat wave with record temperatures and dry weather. The cause is a high pressure system (read more below), a recurring phenomenon on the planet. Is there a direct relationship with global warming? What about the warming of the poles?

The UK hit the highest temperature in history on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (Met Office). Thermometers around London’s Heathrow airport reached 40.2°C.

In France, the temperature must exceed 40ºC in Paris, a rare mark in the city. Meanwhile, fires continue to consume the country’s Atlantic coast. In Portugal and Spain, so far, more than a thousand people have died because of the heat.

In April, India and Pakistan experienced a heat wave that reached temperatures of almost 50ºC.

2 of 4 A woman protects herself with an umbrella during a heat wave in London, this Monday (18) – Photo: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters A woman protects herself with an umbrella during a heat wave in London, on Monday (18) – Photo: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

How does a heat wave arise?

Marcelo Seluchi, PhD in meteorology and general coordinator of operations and modeling at the Center for Monitoring Natural Disasters (Cemaden), explains that the cause of these extreme temperatures recorded in Europe is an area of ​​high atmospheric pressure (blockage situation) very intense and which has been stagnant for several days.

“It’s not all high pressure that causes this. It’s called blockage precisely because it’s completely blocked and doesn’t come out of there. When this happens in a summer season, it causes a heat wave”, completes Seluchi.

With this, the air is stable and the humidity drops, reducing the chances of rain. In the European summer, the days are longer and the nights shorter, which facilitates the increase in temperature.

“The soil heats up easily because it is very dry and, with the few hours at night, it cools down less. With that, the temperature increases a little more each day”, says Seluchi.

In addition, the high pressure system is carrying winds from North Africa, from the Sahara Desert, to Europe, so the air is getting hotter and drier.

3 of 4 Heat wave in Europe: impacts of Sahara winds — Photo: g1 Heat wave in Europe: impacts of Sahara winds — Photo: g1

Is it all the fault of global warming?

The expert explains that heat waves are natural phenomena on the planet and already existed before climate change. On the other hand, scientific evidence—classified as “high confidence”—says that extreme events will repeat themselves more and more.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) points out that the increase in the frequency, duration and intensity of these events in recent decades is clearly linked to the observed warming of the planet and can be attributed to human activity.

“We know that in global warming scenarios, temperatures will increase and heat waves will be more frequent. Coincidentally, we are seeing one of them. It is difficult to say whether this particular wave is, in isolation, to blame for global warming. in a climate change scenario,” said Seluchi.

4 of 4 Heatwave fire in Rainham, east London, UK — Photo: REUTERS/Tony O’Brien Fire during a heat wave in Rainham, east London, UK – Photo: REUTERS/Tony O’Brien

In this scenario, the Met Office, a body in the United Kingdom, estimates that the likelihood of extreme heat in Europe increased tenfold.

“Climate change has already influenced the likelihood of temperature extremes in the UK. The chances of seeing 40°C in the UK could be up to 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence,” said Nikos Christidis. , climate scientist at the Met Office.

One of the points that increase the vulnerability of the region is that the Europe is a large continental block. The land warms and cools more than the sea – water tends to keep its temperature better. In a special report published in 2019, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) already pointed out that continental areas have a more pronounced increase in heat than oceanic ones.

“The greatest warming should occur in the Northern Hemisphere and in continental areas. Exactly where this heat wave is taking place. It is within what is expected in a climate change scenario”, says Seluchi.

Extreme heat wave in Europe has killed more than 1,000 people

In addition, another factor that influences the creation of extreme events is the warming of the poles. In March of this year, Antarctica and the Arctic recorded temperature records in the same week – the extremes of the Earth presented a heat at least 30ºC higher than the average for the period.

The meteorologist explains that the weather systems that cause the alternation between drier and wetter periods, and between warmer and colder ones, are driven by winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

“These winds are almost always from the west, both in the Northern Hemisphere and in the Southern Hemisphere. The speed depends on the temperature difference between the equator and the poles”, he says.

According to Seluchi, when the temperature difference between the equator and the poles is greater, the winds are from the west. If it decreases, with more heat at the extremes of the planet, there is an increase in the north and south winds – and this favors heat waves and cold.

“This means that the temperature difference between the pole and the equator will decrease, because it will warm up more at high altitudes. In this scenario, the westerly winds become weaker, but the north and south winds gain strength. that carry hot flashes and cold waves“, explains the expert.

Will the summer in Brazil be hotter too?

José Marengo, climatologist and general coordinator of Cemaden Research and Development, explains that the hemispheres work independently, despite the fact that there are some exchanges of air and wind. A hotter summer in Europe does not mean that the season will be more pronounced in Brazil.

“Actually, as the Southern Hemisphere is more water than the continent, the heat impacts are stronger in Europe, the United States and Asia”, explains the expert.