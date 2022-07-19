Historian João Monteiro Pessôa, professor at the IFF, dies

The historian João Monteiro Pessôa, a professor at the IFF-Guarus, died early this morning of complications from bowel cancer. He was only 43 years old, had no children, and leaves his father Wagner, mother Veronica, sister Mariana and girlfriend Raquel. His body will be veiled in Campo da Paz, starting at noon, and buried at 4 pm today.

Despite his young age, João was one of the most brilliant historians in Campos. He had in-depth knowledge of geopolitics and military history, from Antiquity to the Contemporary Age. He discovered the cancer earlier this year. And he fought for his life, in the personal war against illness, with the same courage as the bravest characters he met in the books. He underwent three surgeries and was undergoing chemotherapy sessions. He died around midnight today, at his home, where he had set up a homecare structure.

— All of us are very shaken at the Institute, especially our Guarus campus, all of us who had the opportunity to live with Professor João, a distinguished professor, very committed to education. He has a family that is also part of our institution, be it his father, Professor Wagner, or his sister, the librarian Mariana. We are all very sorry. It’s a very early loss. And, at this moment, what we have to do is be in solidarity with all friends and family for this deep pain – said Professor Jefferson Manhães de Azevedo, dean of the IFF.

My story with the historian João

I met João about 10 years ago, when he presented the film “Dien Bien Phu” (1992), by Pierre Schoendoerffer, at Cineclube Goitacá. The film was named after the last battle of the Indochina War (1946/1954), in which French settlers were expelled by bullet from Southeast Asia. It was the prelude to the Vietnam War (1955/1975), in which another Western military power, the US, would also end up defeated.

In the debate after the film was shown, João was talking about the failure of the Tet Offensive, in 1968. When the communist forces of North Vietnam and the Vietcong guerrillas of South Vietnam, surprised by taking several cities in this one, which they could not keep . I went off to object, saying that the Tet Offensive, although a tactical failure, was a strategic success, in the sense of proving to the world that the US could be defeated. And I received a class from João, from whom I recognized his superior knowledge in the subject, surrendering like the French in Dien Bien Phu.

Some time later, in the 2018 election, in one of the articles I did about presidential polls that indicated Jair Bolsonaro’s advantage in the race, it was João who questioned me on social media. And this time, I believe I was the one to demonstrate superior knowledge in journalistic coverage of election polls. That many voters converted into supporters, for or against a candidate, confuse with the personal sympathy of the journalist for whom he is pointed out as a favorite in the coldness of the numbers. The final word came from the polls and Bolsonaro, confirming the polls, was elected president.

Some time passed when, in January 2020, I decided to create a WhatsApp group for the blog Opinões and the Folha no Ar program, from Folha FM 98.3. And given João’s taste for debate, as well as his encyclopedic knowledge of history, I added him to the first wave of guests. And, confirming my predictions, he became one of the brightest debaters in the group.

When someone other than him brought up a subject on History in the group, particularly on World War II (1939/1945), a subject that dominated as few others, he kept thinking: “Here comes João, descending the slope”. Having him in the group was also a personal challenge. In any debate, I have the same dialectical tactic: in case of difficulty, I take the matter to history. And, in the face of João, pulling for History was to lose the debate in advance. Debating with him forced me into new rhetorical paths.

One of these debates, which took place in the group between João, the federal servant Edmundo Siqueira, the lawyer Hanania Monjin and myself, ended up being converted into a chronicle. Going through integralism, nazifascism, Bolsonaro, Lula and FHC, was published in Folha da Manhã and in this blog on October 9, 2021. João also shone as the interviewee twice in Folha no Ar, on January 20, 2021 and February 22 of this year. When he walked, with the same acute capacity for analysis, from the Goitacá plain to the geopolitics of the world.

Whenever I go on vacation, I disconnect from work groups, returning to them only when I return to work. In April of this year, when I returned from my last vacation, I noticed that João had left the group. And, as I always do when someone leaves, I ask in detail the reason for the decision. That’s when João revealed to me the discovery of stomach cancer and how completely focused he was on his fight against it.

We started to talk to each other regularly, fortnightly, by phone, to follow up on his case, trying to help as much as we could. With the experience of someone who has closely followed other people in the fight against cancer, I can testify to the courage and dedication with which João fought. He never showed anger at his situation. Until this morning, through his sister-in-law Gedaias, he learned of his death.

The last conversation we had was on Saturday the 9th. After talking at length during the afternoon of that day, we extended the conversation into the night, in exchange for WhatsApp messages. I sent him a poem of my own, asking him not to show it to anyone, as it had not yet been published. To which he replied:

“Stay between us and thanks for sharing with me. From any experience, no matter how bad, we can always get good things. I can say with all sincerity that one of them has been discovering your affection, good will and solidarity with me. Something I will always be grateful for. I hope I can, to paraphrase the French policeman in Casablanca, say that this could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Thank you for everything my friend, and a big hug.

Alongside Professor Arthur Soffiati, João was the most brilliant historian I had the opportunity to meet personally. He had something of a polemicist, but also of kindness. Knowing the battlefields of history, he faced his with unusual strength of character. He was gone too soon, but he fought the good fight on several fronts.

We never shared the beer we kept putting off. And that, now, is for the next. Reserve your seat at the table, friend. In here, its precociously empty place is saudade.