Hollywood returns to Arrakis with more actors: shooting of “Dune: Part Two” has begun

Production has officially begun on “Dune: Part Two,” the long-awaited sequel to last year’s six-time Oscar-winning blockbuster, Warner Bros. announced. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment in a statement Tuesday.

Like “Dune: Dune”, the film is again directed by director Denis Villeneuve (“Sicario”, “The First Date”, “Blade Runner 2049”), who wrote the screenplay in collaboration with Jon Spaihts.

According to the statement, the sequel “will explore the mystical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and Fremen in a war of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and fate.” of the known universe, he strives to avoid a terrible future that only he can predict”.

"Dune: Part Two"

For the continuation of the adaptation of Frank Herber’s acclaimed bestseller, return Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

After several scattered news, the new actors are officially confirmed, such as Austin Butler (“Elvis”) as Feyd Rautha and the legendary Christopher Walken (“The Huntsman”) as the Emperor. Without revealing which characters, Florence Pugh (“Black Widow”) ”, “Little Women”), Léa Seydoux (the “James Bond” saga) and Souheila Yacoub (from the “No Man’s Land” series) complete the extensive cast.

Behind the camera, Villeneuve reunites with several collaborators from both the first film and others in his career, including Oscar-winning cinematographer Greig Fraser, costume designer Óscar Jacqueline West and makeup, hair and prosthetics designer Donald Mowat.

Two-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer (“Blade Runner 2049”, “Inception”, “Gladiator”, “The Lion King”) also returns to create the soundtrack.

The shooting of “Dune: Part 2” started last week in Budapest (Hungary) and will continue in Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy. The worldwide release is scheduled for November 17, 2023.