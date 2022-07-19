How Everton Cebolinha can fit in Dorival’s Flamengo

Everton Cebolinha was Flamengo’s first signing in this transfer window for the rest of the season. The player has been training at Ninho do Urubu for two weeks, however, his debut takes place tomorrow (20), against Juventude, at Mané Garrinha, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão.

Versatile, the striker has played in several roles throughout his career. With Bruno Henrique’s serious injury to his right knee, Cebolinha’s favorite position became available: the left winger.

“I’ve always played more on the left side. At Benfica I played other positions. Dorival [Júnior, treinador] will decide where is best. Having a qualified team means that only Flamengo has to gain from that. I come to help, to want to play, everyone wants to”, said the striker during the presentation.

However, with Dorival Júnior tidying up the house, the team fit in even in the absence of BH, improved in performances and even qualified for the quarterfinals of the Cups.

Now, Cebolinha will be available at a time when competition for ownership is fierce. Pedro and Gabigol accumulate good sequences and are in the red-black attack. Rodrigo Coutinho, columnist for UOL Esporteanalyzed the possibilities of Dorival.

“Grêmio played with a line of three in front and Cebolinha was the left winger. He wasn’t stuck on the side of the field, he had the freedom to enter and be closer to the center forward. At Benfica and the Brazilian team, he played other roles. In the national team he played more fixed on the right wing, he also played on the left wing more fixed too.

“Flamengo has played in 4-3-1-2. In the current situation, Everton disputes position with Pedro and Gabigol. I don’t see him playing another role in the team. He will be one of the forwards, with Pedro or Gabigol. preference, with Pedro, because Everton is not a player to stay in the area. But Dorival can put a 4-3-3, with Everton on the left, with the same freedom he had at Grêmio”, he analyzed.

In the midst of this, Renato Mauricio Prado, columnist for UOL Esporte, commented on the possible formation of Flamengo against Juventude. The squad ends the preparation today (19) and soon leaves for Brasília, where the game will take place.

“In the next game, against Juventude, when I think Dorival will use the starting lineup, it may even be that I spare Pedro, who is on a stronger streak and has shown wear and tear, and start with Cebolinha. But in the first game of Copa do Brasil knockout, unless Cebolinha makes it rain in Brasília, I bet on the team that defeated Atlético-MG”, he concluded.

Vidal’s arrival

Another reinforcement of this window was Arturo Vidal, officially presented yesterday (18). Able to debut because his name is on the CBF BID, the midfielder will still have a few weeks of preparation before going to the field.

Renato Mauricio Prado reinforced Cebolinha’s dispute for the title and pointed out a similar situation for Vidal. According to the columnist, the Chilean midfielder arrives to compete with Everton Ribeiro, due to the good performances of the team that went to the field and guaranteed the classification to the Cups.

“I think Cebolinha and Pedro start to fight for position. Just like Éverton Ribeiro and Vidal. As Flamengo is on three fronts, everyone will have opportunities to play. But I think that, if the Libertadores final were tomorrow, Vidal and Cebolinha would be on the bench . Both will have to earn their spots on the field. The team, at the moment, is the one that won from Atlético-MG. Dorival likes to honor those who are playing well. See his fight with Diego Alves, when César joined the team and it was fine”, he concluded.