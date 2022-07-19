How much, from Open Finance, lays off 22% of the workforce

Another week begins, with another wave of news about mass layoffs. The latest startup to join the high-growth list of companies to lay off employees as a result of the macroeconomic crisis and the austerity of investment funds is the Quanto, startup focused on the Open Finance segment.

According to the startups, the fintech founded by Ricardo Taveira laid off 22% of its workforce. The cuts affected the areas of technology, human resources, communication, sales and also the legal department. As a result, the company went from 128 to 100 employees. In a note, the startup regretted the shutdowns and attributed the decision to “the macroeconomic scenario of extreme uncertainty, which has been affecting technology companies hard.”

“We had to adapt our strategy and restructure our teams. As the reduction was driven by a business need rather than individual performance, the process became even more difficult. We wouldn’t want to say goodbye to so many talented people, so we’ll work to help them get back on their feet more quickly,” the company said.

To support laid-off employees, the How much is offering a package of exit benefits, which includes an extension of medical and dental care for an extra month of meal vouchers and specialized advice on career transition.

In operation since 2020, the How much raised a $15 million Series A that same year in a round led by Bradesco, Itaú Unibanco, Kaszek Ventures and coat.

The layoffs in How much follow a wave of shutdowns that has affected not only unicorns, but also easily, which laid off more people last week. The cuts have also impacted companies that were heading towards a billion-dollar valuation, such as healthtech. Alicewho also recently laid off.