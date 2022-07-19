How to change the Netflix plan to alleviate streaming expenses – Applications and Software – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

If you’ve subscribed to many streaming platforms and you’re having trouble controlling your spending, know that it’s possible to change your Netflix plan, looking for an alternative that fits your pocket. The service has three types of plans (basic, standard and premium) and switching to another subscription can be done in a few steps. See below in detail how to change your Netflix plandirectly from the browser.

Netflix (Image: Vitor Pádua / Tecnoblog)

Necessary time: 5 minutes. To change your Netflix plan, follow the steps below. Note that the change can only be made from the computer: Access your account details: From your browser, go to Netflix and log into your account. Tap on your profile icon, located in the upper right corner of the screen, and click on the “Account” option; See plan options: In your account details, in the “Plan details” section, tap on the “Change plan” option; Choose the new plan: On the next screen, a list of three Netflix plan options will appear: basic, standard and premium. What you already have contracted will be marked as “Current Plan”. Click on the one you want to change to and then tap on “Continue”; Confirm the change: A dialog box will open with the details of the change. Confirm that the information is correct. Note that the new plan will only take effect on the next subscription charge and that the date in question appears on the screen. If everything is correct, click on “Confirm Change”. Okay, you’ve already switched your Netflix plan.

Didn’t find the plan you wanted?

If you already subscribe to the cheapest plan on the platform or even if it is out of your budget, know that you can cancel your subscription to the service at any time, without any kind of fine.

Also, if after this decision you decide to hire a more affordable streaming subscription instead, know that there are numerous options on the market that are below this price.

In data collected on the day July 19, 2022, when the cheapest Netflix plan cost BRL 25.90 / month, some more affordable subscription options included: Amazon Prime Video, for BRL 14.90 / month (full Amazon Prime subscription price); Apple TV+, for R$9.90/month; HBO Max, for BRL 19.90 / month on its mobile plan; Globoplay, for BRL 24.90 / month and Discovery+, for BRL 21.90 / month.