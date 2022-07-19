“I didn’t feel…”; Ricardo Goulart exposes ‘guilty’ about Santos’ departure and sends real to fans

This Monday (18th), Ricardo Goulart used social networks to say goodbye to Santos. Despite having a contract with Alvinegro Praiano until December 2023, the striker chose to terminate the bond in advance. Both parties entered into an amicable agreement, where the player gave up all the amounts he would have to receive until the end of the contract, as informed by the ‘UOL Sports’.

“It was 6 months at SANTOS FC, and I know very well what this team represents in football. I ended my time as a player here. When I arrived, I knew the challenge, the responsibility and expectations that were placed on me. being on the field, my intention was to add with my teammates to achieve positive results”, started publishing during a post on ‘Instagram‘.

Goulart also highlighted that he did not feel respected for the history he has in football and raised indications that this was one of the reasons for leaving Vila Belmiro. “In my simplicity and with more experience, I intensified the union of the group. I was willing to do my best, but unfortunately things didn’t go as I planned. I didn’t have the opportunity I wanted to have, and I didn’t feel respected by the history I built with a lot of work and dedication until today. My character and professionalism go beyond what they estimate, and I prefer to go out the front doors and preserve my family, which is my greatest achievement so far”, continued the attacker.

Ricardo Goulart is free on the market and awaits proposals from interested teams. The athlete thanked his fellow cast members in the São Paulo team and pointed out that they will take the team out of this more delicate situation that currently lives in series Awhere it ranks tenth.

“To my teammates, it was a great pleasure to be with you, sharing dressing rooms and being together in every training session and games. To the board, thank you very much for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to wear this highly respected shirt. SANTOS FC does not deserve to be in this situation, and my teammates will certainly reverse it with the help of the fans. It is necessary to understand the time to withdraw and, for the reputable person that I am, I decided., concluded.