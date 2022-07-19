“I just spoke to a relative of the player…”; exclusive about Paulinho arrives at Palmeiras and alviverde fans ‘beg’ for his hiring

Palmeiras won again in the Brazilian championship and regained the leadership of the competition. The team from Verdão did not have a great match, but they were much better than their opponents and deserved to beat Cuiabá. The 3 points are very important, considering that it was the first confrontation after the hard elimination for São Paulo, in the Copa do Brasil.

Regarding reinforcements, the direction of Palmeiras continues to monitor the market in search of the famous business opportunity. With the imminent departure of Gustavo Scarpa and the very possible sale of Gabriel Veron, Alviverde leaders know that it will be necessary to reinforce these two sectors. For the attack, the crowd asks on social networks to hire Paulinho (22 years old), ex-Vasco and currently at Bayer Leverkusen.

The name really is among the possibilities of reinforcements and Palmeiras has already made a consultation to find out the possibility of succeeding in the negotiations. Paulinho has a contract with the German club until June 2023, but the Brazilian is not happy there and, in an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”, andle expressed the desire to get a release to seek new air. Return to Brazil became a great alternative for its representatives.

On the other hand, the journalist Victor Lessa talked to a family member of the player and the information that arrives is that (the tendency) is for him to stay at Bayer for now and, thus, will have the chance to sign a pre-contract with any other team from January. However, if Palmeiras want to have him in this July window, they will need to enter into an agreement with the Germans and pay some financial amount. In Brazil, Fluminense and Vasco would be other interested in hiring the striker.

“About Paulinho, the information I have is that he will NOT terminate his contract with Bayer Leverkusen. I just spoke to a family member of the player. The trend is for him to stay at the club and then he can sign a pre-contract with any team from January onwards (…)”, said the reporter.