Images leaked of Microsoft’s most affordable folding cell phone – Época Negócios

Original version of Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 (Photo: Reproduction/Windows United)

Photos of a different version of the foldable cell phone began to circulate on eBay. Surface Duo 2that Microsoft originally launched in October 2021. The new leaked version, called Cronos, features a more rounded design and a matte plastic finish – which would help to make the product cheaper.

The changes also include a mid-range Qualcomm processor, a set of dual cameras on the rear (instead of a triple one), and flat screens without Microsoft’s vision bar.

Originally, the idea was to release this version in late 2021, but that never happened. Microsoft reportedly canceled the launch as it is planning to work a little more on the device before announcing it as a low-cost model, which is not expected to hit the market until 2023.

Leaked image on eBay of the affordable version of the Surface Duo 2 (Photo: Playback/eBay)

At the time of its release, the Surface Duo 2 received heavy criticism for its high price, and for the series of operational problems. But, according to The Verge’s deputy editor Dan Seifert, the device has been improved in the months after its launch, to the point that “it is now one of my favorite mobile devices”.

The launch of the affordable version of the Surface Duo 2 has been canceled by Microsoft (Photo: Playback/eBay)

Microsoft is now working to bring the Android 12L system to existing Surface Duo 2 devices. Only then should you focus on the more accessible Surface Duo 2 launch.

