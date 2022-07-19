In Portugal alone, more than a thousand die because of heat wave | World

More than a thousand people have died in Portugal because of the heat wave that the country is going through, according to data published this Tuesday (19) by the country’s public health body.

Graça Freitas, the head of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), said that the country needs to equip itself to withstand the effects of climate change, because temperatures should continue to rise. “Portugal is among the regions of the globe that can be most affected by extreme heat,” he said.

According to him, the country needs to be more prepared for periods of heat.

Temperatures passed 40ºC in the country last week. There has been a decrease in the last few days, but, according to Freitas, they are still above average for this period of the year.

The DGS initially reported 238 excess deaths from the heat wave between the 7th and 13th of July, but Freitas updated the numbers with data going up to the 18th of July: there were 1,063 deaths.

Data so far shows that older people are more likely to die from the heat wave, according to Carlos Antunes, a researcher at the Faculty of Sciences at the University of Lisbon.

The number of deaths in the future will depend, among other things, on the preventive measures that people take, on how nursing homes care for the elderly and on adapting infrastructure, he said.

“With climate change, the expectation is that this increase in mortality will intensify, so we need to adopt public health measures to minimize the impact”, said Antunes.

In the country, it is said that forest fires have three main causes: high temperatures, prolonged drought and poor forest control.

There are also fires in other countries, such as Spain.