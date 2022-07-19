Instagram prepares news that will only be seen by subscribers

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Instagram is one of the main social networks nowadays and from time to time the platform adds new functions for its users. One of the most recent is the function of pinning posts on the platform. Instagram has already made the function available to all users, but the novelty now is that influencers will be able to produce their own content aimed at their subscribers. So, to learn more about this type of subscription, check out below.

Instagram prepares news for subscribers

In this way, in this new Instagram subscription model, those who use the app can start producing exclusive content. In this case, people who pay for the service have access to these differentiated posts. The feature works similarly to the Twitter Newsletter. In it, users offer updates to followers in exchange for a monthly fee.

So, with the change, the idea is that digital influencers can further increase their profits on the platform. Those who produce content aimed at teaching and education, for example, as well as tips and consulting, can decide to use the tool and build a portfolio of paid services.

Finally, Instagram is already running tests in the US with some verified profiles and influencers. There, subscriptions range from $0.99 to $99.99. In Brazil, some pages have monetization following this pattern, so the company will only release the service after testing it completely. Before, the network intends to find out if there will be a good acceptance by the public.

