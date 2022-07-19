Inter agree Moses loan to CSKA Moscow from Russia

Admin 42 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

*With information from reporter Cristiano Silva, from Rádio Guaíba

Left-back Moisés is leaving Beira-Rio. O Inter agreed, this Monday, the player’s loan to CSKA Moscow, from Russia, until the end of 2023, when his contract in Porto Alegre ends. Colorado will receive around 2 million euros (R$ 11 million, at the current price) for the negotiation.

As the economic rights of the side are divided into three parts (30% from Inter, 30% from the player himself and 40% from Corinthians), Colorado found in the loan an outlet to receive the full amount of the transaction.

Hired in early 2020, Moisés went through good and bad times in Beira-Rio. In 102 games played by Inter, the side won 51 wins, 25 draws and 26 defeats. There were three goals scored and 13 assists distributed.

With Moisés leaving for CSKA Moscow, Mano Menezes will have the options of Thauan Lara and Paulo Victor for the match against São Paulo on Wednesday, at 20:30, in Beira-Rio, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. Renê, the team’s starter, recovers from right thigh muscle injury.


See too

$(document).trigger('atexFbInit'); // trigger event };

(function(d, s, id){ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;} js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Rodrigo Caetano thanks you for your trust and reinforces responsible management at Atltico

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Rodrigo Caetano with the 2021 Brazilian Cup: focus on more achievements With …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved