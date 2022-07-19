Inter’s International Account is now 100% integrated into the app

With the Global Account, Inter’s Super App is even more complete and allows sending resources and moving in dollars

Inter customers already have an international account 100% integrated to the company’s Super App available for opening. The novelty allows both opening and operating the dollar account through the same Super App used for financial and non-financial services in Brazil, and brings benefits to greatly facilitate the lives of Brazilians traveling to the United States, Europe and other countries.

The main one is charging the Global Account’s dollar balance in a few seconds, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, an important differentiator from the competition. Sending funds to top up the balance can be done from US$1.

Benefits of the Inter International Account

This is just one of an extensive list of benefits. Another advantage is the absence of the cost of opening and maintaining the account, as well as the transaction fee for remittance or deposit to the international account from the Brazilian digital account for Inter customers.

The exchange rate used is the commercial one, plus a spread that is among the lowest on the market and is informed at the time of conversion between currencies, varying according to the degree of customer engagement with Inter.

The IOF (Imposto sobre Operações Financeiras) charged to transfer money between accounts is 1.1% when transferring from the Brazilian account to the Global Account, or 0.38% when transferring money from the Global Account to the Brazilian account. When the customer uses the global account card, there is no IOF charge. This is a valuable benefit of the product, as purchases made with international credit cards issued in Brazil currently include an IOF tax of 6.38%.

“With the account 100% integrated with Inter’s Super App, we are delivering the combination of an extremely simple experience with the transparency expected by our customers. A few clicks are enough to activate the account, load the balance in dollars and move at any time without fine print, with all the costs of the operation clear and transparent to fulfill our purpose, which is to simplify people’s lives with fairer products and services here. in Brazil and now also in the United States, which can be used around the world”, says the director of Cross Border Services at Inter, Aloisio Matos.

Debit card and dollar withdrawals

Customers who activate the Global Account will be able to have a debit card linked to the international account to make purchases with the dollar balance. In the case of purchases in euros or other currencies, the amount will be converted automatically and there will be no IOF.

The virtual card, which will be available from July 18, allows for both virtual and physical purchases. In physical stores, just register the card in a digital wallet (Apple Pay and Google Pay) and use the payment method by approximation with the smartphone. As of August, customers will gradually be able to issue a physical debit card.

With it, it will be possible to withdraw dollars in the United States at any ATM (ATM) that accepts the Mastercard brand, and the Allpoint network, which has more than 55 thousand ATMs, will not be charged fees. For withdrawals on other networks in the United States, the owner or operator of the ATMs may charge an additional fee for the service.

In other countries, a fee may apply depending on local legislation and the ATM network. In this case, the conversion will be made from USD to local currency.

More about Inter’s Global Account

Global Account provides Inter customers with US bank details, allowing them to receive deposits or transfers from US bank accounts. Remembering that the customer can convert to real only the amount they want and can still take advantage of more advantageous dollar windows to carry out the conversion, gaining more freedom with the product.

The Global Account began to be offered after the acquisition of USEND, a North American fintech of financial and non-financial services acquired by Inter last year. In the first phase, customers opened an account through Inter’s Super App and used the USEND application for transactions.

People who fit this format only need to activate the Global Account through the Super App to have access to the product 100% integrated into the Inter app. To clear all doubts about the product, just click on this link.

