iPhone 14 may have an eSIM-only version, without a physical chip tray

Apple may launch extra variants in the iPhone 14 line, in which the devices would not have a SIM card tray. In this way, they would only work through an integrated SIM — or eSIM, according to the most commonly used nomenclature.

iPhone 14 may dispense with SIM card tray in some versions (Image: Jon Prosser)

eSIM is already available on current iPhones, but the physical card option is also present to identify a device against its telephone carrier. Therefore, it is possible to use a traditional SIM + eSIM at the same time, or even two eSIM if the user does not want to use the physical SIM.

The availability of iPhones without a card tray can be interpreted as a step forward towards a cell phone with no physical inputs. Previous rumors have already pointed out that the brand may withdraw the Lightning input in the coming years, and battery charging would only depend on wireless technologies like MagSafe.

It is likely that this new version without a tray is also aimed at the telephone operators themselves, who could choose which models to make available in their stocks. Therefore, it is possible for companies to offer models exclusively with eSIM along with plans that depend only on the virtual chip itself, and thus migrate some customers to the new technology.

In any case, it is likely that the user’s choice will be respected, where some units still come with the traditional SIM tray.

eSIM should be popularized in the future

eSIM brings advantages to brands and consumers (Image: Real Sound)

The integrated SIM is not exactly a novelty, as it has been available on the market for a few years now. However, Apple’s move could “force” other brands to do the same, as the Cupertino company usually dictates various trends in cell phone development.

Something similar was already seen when the 3.5 mm port was removed on the iPhone 7, in 2016. The change received a lot of criticism at the time, but it was responsible for an increase in the popularization and development of Bluetooth headphones — models are rare these days. tops of the line sold with this entry.

In this case, evolution tends to be less controversial. The use of eSIM usually represents greater convenience for automakers, as it frees up more space in the internal structure of smartphones for fitting other diverse components.

For consumers, the main advantage is the support for multiple networks in the same eSIM — which makes it possible to use two or more numbers on the same device, in an easier and more direct way. In addition, integrated chip systems can receive security updates on a larger scale, preventing attacks or other similar issues.

Source: TechRadar