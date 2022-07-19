iQOO 10 and 10 Pro are released with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 200W recharge; see the prices

Vivo announced this Tuesday (19) the new generation of the main line of the iQOO brand. With advanced specifications and attractive looks, the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro land in the Chinese market to compete with the best-selling top-of-the-line models from Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi at more competitive prices.

The most “basic” of the duo has characteristic features of iQOO, such as its large photographic lenses housed in a module that occupies much of the rear area. Of the three color options, one has a special design designed with BMW. The German automaker also signed the look of the iQOO 7 and iQOO 9. The iQOO 10 is equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) distributed in a 20:9 aspect ratio and an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display has an advantageous contrast of 8,000,000:1 with HDR and has a hole in the center that houses its 16 MP front camera.

At the rear, there is a triple camera array represented by the 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL GN5 main sensor, as well as a 13 MP wide-angle lens and a 12 MP Sony IMX663 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Photographs are optimized by the dedicated vivo v1+ processor. The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is responsible for the high performance of the iQOO 10. Qualcomm’s most advanced platform is manufactured in 4 nanometers and operates at frequencies up to 3.2 GHz. The chipset works with memory options ranging up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 flash internal storage.

















Powering this powerful hardware is a dual-cell battery with a total capacity of 4,700 mAh and support for 120-watt fast charging. Other specs include an under-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.3 for ultra-low latency over wireless connections, and reverse charging support. Technical specifications 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution

Display with hole and adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8 or 12 GB of RAM

128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP ISOCELL GN5 sensor Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 12 MP sensor and 2x optical zoom

5G connection, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, fingerprint reader under the screen and vivo chip v1+

4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging

Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean

Dimensions: 164.55 x 77.1 x 8.46 mm

Weight: 207 grams

The iQOO 10 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch curved screen with AMOLED technology, Quad HD+ resolution (3,200 x 1,440 pixels) and HDR10+ support. The adaptive refresh rate is up to 120 Hz. The display also has a punch-hole that houses the same 16 MP front camera as the iQOO 10. The iQOO 10 Pro’s main camera is also based on a 50 MP Samsung GN5 sensor. The wide-angle lens has a more advantageous 50 MP sensor with a 150º angle and the telephoto lens has a 14.6 MP sensor with OIS stabilization and 3x optical zoom.

The iQOO 10 Pro has the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 with the same memory specs. The battery loses capacity to 4,550 mAh, but the charging power evolves to 200 W and the model adds support for 50W wireless charging. This cell phone has several features dedicated to gamers, including its high-power stereo speakers and vibration motor optimized for somatosensory response, in addition to controls and functions integrated into the operating system itself. Technical specifications 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution

Curved display with hole and 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8 or 12 GB of RAM

128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP ISOCELL GN5 sensor Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor and 150º angle Telephoto lens with 14.6 MP sensor and 3x optical zoom

5G connection, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, fingerprint reader under the screen and vivo chip v1+

4,550mAh battery with 200W (wired) and 50W (wireless) charging

Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean

Dimensions: 164.91 x 75.5 x 9.49 mm

Weight: 216 grams

