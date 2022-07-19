iQOO 10 series debuts with up to 200W recharge and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip

Vivo Mobile’s iQOO 10 flagship series is launching in China this Tuesday (19). Comprised of the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro devices, the devices feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and, in the case of the “most premium” model, support for 200W charging — something unprecedented in the industry.

Visually, the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro feature the same design. Both phones feature a dual-tone rear panel, and the upper area with a Kevlar-like finish houses the module for the triple camera.

Meanwhile, the front features a display with thin edges and a slight “chin” at the bottom. For more, the screen features a hole centered at the top for the front camera.

iQOO 10 Pro is the world’s first mobile phone with 200W recharge (Image: Disclosure/Vivo Mobile)

iQOO 10 Pro Specifications

Looking more premium, the iQOO 10 Pro adopts Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. So, the model has options of up to 12 GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and up to 512 GB of internal storage (UFS 3.1).

The device debuts with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition to the aforementioned centralized hole for the front camera, another detail of the panel is the curved edges on the sides.

Bringing Vivo Mobile’s V1 Plus chip for enhanced imaging, the iQOO 10 Pro has a triple camera consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide and a 14.6MP telephoto unit. So, the front camera for selfies and video calls uses a 16 MP sensor.

The device comes equipped with a 4,550 mAh battery and the unprecedented support for fast charging of 200 W. According to the manufacturer, the cell’s tank can go from 0 to 100% with just 12 minutes of charge.

iQOO 10 “standard” brings small changes compared to the Pro variant (Image: Disclosure / Vivo Mobile)

iQOO 10 Settings

With occasional changes, the iQOO 10 brings several features of the Pro variant. Internally, the model repeats the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with the same memory options.

The same goes for the 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. However, the panel of the “standard” variant has Full HD+ resolution and does not have curvature on the sides.

The iQOO 10 “vanilla” triple rear camera configurations also differ, consisting of a 50 MP main sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide and a 12 MP telephoto unit. The front camera has a 16 MP sensor.

Surprisingly, the simplest variant packs a top 4,700mAh battery. However, the tank has a fast charging option limited to 120 W.

The white version of the iQOO 10 is a partnership with the automaker BMW (Image: Disclosure/Vivo Mobile)

price and availability

Both the iQOO 10 and the iQOO 10 Pro are available in the Chinese market with two color options: black and the white edition in partnership with the German automaker BMW. In addition, devices will have three settings options.

Check the prices of the models in yuan with direct conversion to real, but without the addition of any taxes:

iQOO 10

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: 3,999 Yuan (~BRL 3,195);

12GB+256GB: 4,299 Yuan (~R$3,434);

12GB+512GB: 4,699 (~R$3,754).

iQOO 10 Pro

8GB +256GB: 4,999 Yuan (~BRL 3,994);

12GB+256GB: 5,499 Yuan (~R$4,393);

12GB+512GB: 5,999 (~R$4,793).

iQOO 10 Pro: Technical Data

Screen: 6.78-inch AMOLED with Quad HD resolution supporting HDR10+, 120 Hz, 10 bit and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage;

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1;

RAM memory: up to 12 GB;

Internal storage: up to 512 GB;

Rear camera: triple 50 MP (main) + 50 MP (ultrawide) + 14.6 MP (telephoto);

Front camera: 16 MP;

Battery: 4,550 mAh with fast charging support up to 200 W (wired) and 50 W (wireless).

iQOO 10: Technical Data Sheet

Screen: 6.78-inch AMOLED with Full HD + resolution, 10 bit, 120 Hz and 100% coverage of DCI-P3 colors;

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1;

RAM memory: up to 12 GB;

Internal storage: up to 512 GB;

Rear camera: triple 50 MP (main) + 13 MP (ultrawide) + 12 MP (telephoto);

Front camera: 16 MP;

Battery: 4,700 mAh with fast charging support up to 120 W (wired).

Source: Vivo (1.2), GizmoChina