Iranian women who defy the regime by taking off their veil in public

  • Faren Taghizadeh
  • BBC News Persian

Woman protesting mandatory Islamic headscarf
Iranian women shared photos of themselves without the hijab

Women in Iran have protested against the strict rules on the wearing of the Islamic headscarf, the hijabremoving the scarves from her face in public and posting the images on social media.

“No to hijab mandatory! I drove all the way to work without wearing my headscarf today to say no to the rules! Our dream is to be free to choose what to wear,” an Iranian woman said in a video posted on social media.

Human rights activists have urged women across the country to post videos of themselves removing the hijab in public, on account of the 12th of July, the National Day of hijab and Chastity in Iran’s official calendar.

Dozens joined, despite the risk of being arrested for this act of civil disobedience, which is against the country’s laws on “Islamic dress”.

