“It’s rooting for Cuiabá”; without a word, Atlético player declares fans ‘against’ Palmeiras

Palmeiras lost the leadership of the Brazilian Championship to Atlético Mineiro, after the miners’ 1-0 victory over Botafogo on Sunday night (18). With that, Verdão is going in search of the damage against Cuiabá, this Monday (18), at 20h, at Allianz Parque.

Currently, Alviverde has 30 points added, one point less than Alvinegro, in case of victory, Palmeiras can return to first place. In an interview after the game at Nilton Santos, Atlético striker Hulk did not hide his support for Cuiabá.

According to shirt number 7, the best thing is to root for Cuiabá so Atlético can continue in the lead: ‘It’s root for Cuiabá, and keep focused on work. If we remain focused, we will have good things to celebrate at the end of the year. We have a very good group, we can’t be shaken by a game when it doesn’t go so well.”

Like Atlético, Palmeiras was also eliminated from the Copa do Brasil and turns its focus to the Brasileirão. For the match, Abel Ferreira must send the following lineup: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and Gabriel Veron.