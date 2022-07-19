James Webb Telescope gave scientists a “scare”; understand

The James Webb Space Telescope gave mission scientists a good “scare” thanks to its solar shield. This component is necessary for the observatory to function, as it protects it from the intense heat of the Sun, and was sent to space “curled up”. As it unfolded, a switch was supposed to be flipped and send a signal to NASA engineers to know that the shield was properly opened. However, the first layer was unrolled and the signal never came.

Launched in December 2021, the James Webb telescope features a sun shield the size of a tennis court. The component is made up of five layers of Kapton (a type of plastic film resistant to high temperatures), along with aluminum and cladding materials that reflect the sun’s heat back into space.

The components of the James Webb telescope (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

As Webb’s cameras and instruments need to be kept cool, the shield is an essential component — and delicate, since for the telescope to “open up”, hundreds of mechanisms had to work perfectly. Carl Starr, mission operations manager at NASA, said the team didn’t see the switches go off, so they stopped activities. “The next step was to send the command to open the shield again, and we did, but it still didn’t work,” he recalled.

So the team began to imagine what could have gone unplanned. “Perhaps not all [os interruptores] were activated, or maybe something was left hanging,” he suggested at the time. The situation was so serious that the environment soon became quiet as the scientists and engineers tried to understand the situation.

In the end, telemetry data from the thermal engineers provided the answer, as the telescope was cooling as it should have been protected by the shield. They said: “Look at these temperatures, the only way to reach them is if there’s nothing in the way; so it must have unrolled, it just didn’t flip the switch”. With the good news, they resumed work, relieved—and looking forward to the discoveries to come.

Source: Yahoo