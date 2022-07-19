Jane Austen’s Works: To Read or Watch: 5 Jane Austen Works to Make You Sigh

the works of Jane Austen returned to the spotlight with Netflix’s adaptation of Persuasion, the last book the British author wrote, published posthumously. The film is already one of the most watched on streaming, and made us turn our eyes once again to the classic novels of the British author. Did you check out the premiere and get that taste of wanting more? We separate 5 other options that you can check out in the streams, in addition to enjoying in the books!

One of Austen’s best-known stories is, without a doubt, Pride and Prejudicewhich has a highly acclaimed film version with Keira Knightleyin addition to other more modern adaptations, such as The Bridget Jones’s Diary and, more recently, fire islandwhich takes an LGBTQIA+ approach to history.

Emma and Reason and sensibility are other very popular titles that have also won movie versions. Believe it or not, but The Patricinhas of Beverly Hills also has a Jane Austen finger. Check out some options below:

Reason and sensibility

This was Jane Austen’s first novel to be published, in 1811. At the time, she signed under the pseudonym “The Lady”. The book follows two sisters who need to get married to avoid the bankruptcy of their family after the death of their father. The plot won versions for film and TV several times, but the best known is the North American one, released in 1995. with direction of Ang Leethe film stars Kate Winslet and Emma Thompsonwho adapted the narrative and won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in 1996. In all, the film was nominated for seven Academy Awards, but only won one. Spoiler alert: One of the most lovable characters in this adaptation is the one played by Alan Rickman. Yes, Professor Snape from the Harry Potter franchise.

It is available to watch on Netflix.

Pride and Prejudice

The romantics on duty certainly know the classic Pride and Prejudice. The book, published in 1813, is one of Jane Austen’s most popular and was written before she turned 21. As we have already mentioned, the work won the big screen in 2004 with a production starring Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen (known nowadays as Tom in the series Succession), and directed by Joe Wright.

The story follows Elizabeth Bennett, one of the eldest daughters of a landowner, who faces pressure from her parents to get married. She is opposed to this until she meets the charming Lord Darcy. The two have an undeniable chemistry, but their romance takes time to take off because of their stubbornness.

The film is in the Netflix catalog.

Love friendship

One of the author’s most unknown books, the title was written in her youth, but published years after her death. The story follows a widow who finds herself involved in high society scandals. The only solution? To marry her daughter, Lady Susan, to a rich man. The work was adapted for the screen in 2016, directed by Whit Stillman and Kate Beckinsale in the lead role.

You can rent it on services like Google Filmes.

Emma

The last book Jane Austen published in her lifetime was Emma, in 1815. Described in the publication as a beautiful, intelligent and rich young woman, Emma is practically the most popular girl in the area where she lives and quite spoiled. She loves to meddle in other people’s lives to arrange marriages and finds herself immune to love, until she falls in love. The work won a screen version in 1996, with Gwyneth Paltrowwinner of the Oscar for Best Original Score, and another in 2020, with Anya Taylor-Joy.

Both versions are available for rent and purchase on Google Play, or, for the latest, on Star+ streaming.

Persuasion

As we’ve already told you, Persuasion has just won a recent version on Netflix – but what many people don’t know is that the novel published in 1817 already had a highly acclaimed movie adaptation in 2007, directed by Adrian Shergold.

The latest version is on Netflix, and the 2007 version can be rented from Google Play or Youtube Filmes.