Juventus overtakes Inter Milan and agrees with Bremer, from Torino | italian football

Juventus won the dispute with Inter Milan and settled with the 25-year-old defender Bremer, from Torino. The Old Lady made a proposal of 40 million euros (R$ 216 million), plus variables, and entered into an agreement with the local rival to take the best defender of the last edition of the Italian Championship.
The information was published by several vehicles of the Italian press and confirmed by the ge. Bremer is in Austria, in pre-season with Torino, but will return to Italy for medical examinations and to sign his contract with Juve. The bond must be for five years.
Bremer had a verbal agreement with Internazionale since March, but Torino plays hard in the negotiation and opened space for other interested parties. The Brazilian’s team demanded a minimum of 40 million euros (R$ 216 million). Inter made an offer of 30 million euros (R$ 162 million) plus bonuses in variables.
Several clubs have sounded out the defender, such as PSG, Tottenham and Manchester United. Chelsea sought out the player recently, but closed with Koulibaly, ex-Napoli. After completing the sale of De Ligt to Bayern Munich, the Juventus made the move for Bremer and reached the target value for Torino.
The defender’s priority was to continue in the Italian league. The Bahian from Itapitanga was the target of great teams since last season and even negotiated his departure from Torino in the last window, earlier this year. He had a contract until June and, in early February, extended it until 2024 to ensure that the Turin team can cash in on his sale.
Atlético-MG and São Paulo would have small slices of the sum in FIFA’s solidarity mechanism for training clubs, each with around 1%. Bremer scored three goals and scored one assist last season for Torino and was named Serie A’s best defender.
Bremer, in training for Torino in Austria: defender will continue in Turin, but now at Juventus – Photo: Disclosure/Torino