Kyiv denounces intense attacks in the north of the country and attacks Russian positions

THERussian troops have intensified attacks with heavy artillery, missiles, mortars and grenade launches, according to Ukrainian portal Ukrinform, citing the region’s military commander.

The portal also mentions a series of Russian attacks in Odessa, southern Ukraine, which injured six, including a five-month-old baby.

During the last night, seven missiles were fired at the city and the outskirts of Odessa.

In the region, Ukrainian troops are trying to project an offensive to regain control of some areas.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian army said today that it destroyed a Russian magazine in Kherson, in the center of the country.

The same report states that another Russian ammunition depot at Raiske was destroyed and that two Ukrainian fighter planes attacked Russian Army positions at Snihuivka.

In total, “Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 65 Russian soldiers and destroyed a Redut-2US communication system and 11 armored vehicles”, adds the note released this morning.

According to Kiev, in the Kherson region, Russian forces have set up a morgue in a “temporarily occupied” village in the Borova area.

According to Ukrainian officials in the region, the “death number among Russian military personnel has increased” as a result of fighting in Lugansk and Donetsk and “in the rear of the occupied territories” by the forces of Moscow.

So far, the information from Kiev has not been confirmed by independent sources.

