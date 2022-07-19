Kyiv denounces intense attacks in the north of the country and attacks Russian positions

Admin 37 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

THERussian troops have intensified attacks with heavy artillery, missiles, mortars and grenade launches, according to Ukrainian portal Ukrinform, citing the region’s military commander.

The portal also mentions a series of Russian attacks in Odessa, southern Ukraine, which injured six, including a five-month-old baby.

During the last night, seven missiles were fired at the city and the outskirts of Odessa.

In the region, Ukrainian troops are trying to project an offensive to regain control of some areas.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian army said today that it destroyed a Russian magazine in Kherson, in the center of the country.

The same report states that another Russian ammunition depot at Raiske was destroyed and that two Ukrainian fighter planes attacked Russian Army positions at Snihuivka.

In total, “Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 65 Russian soldiers and destroyed a Redut-2US communication system and 11 armored vehicles”, adds the note released this morning.

According to Kiev, in the Kherson region, Russian forces have set up a morgue in a “temporarily occupied” village in the Borova area.

According to Ukrainian officials in the region, the “death number among Russian military personnel has increased” as a result of fighting in Lugansk and Donetsk and “in the rear of the occupied territories” by the forces of Moscow.

So far, the information from Kiev has not been confirmed by independent sources.

Read Also: UP TO THE MINUTE: Olena Zelenska visits USA; Bombings return to Odessa

Always be the first to know.
Sixth year in a row Consumer Choice and Five Star Award for Online Press.
Download our free App.

Apple Store Download

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Animal shivering from the cold is found on the road and woman decides to take it home

In January of this year, Julie Turner, a resident of New York, in the United …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved