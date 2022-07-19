Lavieri: Veron will not be worth all that money projected at the beginning of his career – 07/18/2022

Gabriel Veron scored the winning goal by Palmeiras 1-0 over Cuiabá, this Monday (18th) for the Brasileirão. The 19-year-old striker once again stood out for his good football. Amidst Porto’s interest in signing him, the player shows signs of having overcome the controversy after being caught drinking with friends at a club.

At Live from Palmeirasprogram of UOL Esporte shortly after the departure of Verdão, journalists Alicia Klein and Danilo Lavieri discussed the possible departure of Gabriel Veron. A negotiation of around ten million euros (about R$ 54.5 million) is speculated, an amount considered low by Lavieri.

“Palmeiras has been playing hard to sell their players that are used, even because of their financial policy. One of the reflexes is that the club does not need to get rid of the athletes for any amount. Ten million euros is not enough, although Veron will not be able to do it.” reflect all that initial expectation of the career in financial matters”, observed the columnist of UOL.

For Lavieri, the physical problems weigh against an appreciation of Veron – in particular, the thigh injuries. “He has had some issues that raise concern in those who observe him. Every 19-year-old player is observed and, when this type of injury occurs, an asterisk remains. It is a question for European clubs to analyze to what extent they will invest. one of the reasons why I think Veron will not be worth all that money that was projected at the beginning of his career”, he reinforced.

In Lavieri’s view, the controversial scene of Veron drinking at the club also weighs on the interest of clubs abroad. “This also goes into the observation book. Observers don’t just analyze the performance on the field. They want to know if the athlete has a good head, injury history… All this is analyzed. It’s a very large x-ray before of putting millions of euros on a player and that will invariably weigh on the final value of Veron”, he commented.

Palmeiras will only define their performance in this transfer window after resolving the situations of Gabriel Veron and Danilo, who are of interest to Barcelona, ​​as Lavieri stressed. “These departures or stays will be highly considered when Palmeiras goes to the market. It is said that the club does not hire, but maintains the base of a team that is two-time champion of Libertadores. This is very rare in Brazilian football. didn’t succeed, like Atuesta. Navarro scored many goals in Libertadores, but it didn’t go that well”, he concluded.

