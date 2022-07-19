Leak reveals heroine’s marriage and music scene

In July 2023, the sequel to one of the biggest hits of 2019 will hit theaters, captain marvel 2the next film from the powerful superhero played by Brie Larson.

In fact, it’s been a while since captain marvel 2 changed its title to “The Marvels“, this being just one of the novelties involving the new superhero film, which this time will be directed by Nia DaCosta (The Legend of Candyman).

As we also know, the sequel will give Brie Larson’s superheroine the support of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), who promise to form a simply epic trio.

More news about the film may roll out this Saturday, the 23rd, the day Marvel Studios has a confirmed panel at San Diego Comic-Con at 9pm. But in the meantime, a new leak has brought little unpublished information to fans.

the journalist Daniel Richtman revealed that, to begin with, in captain marvel 2 it will be revealed that Carol Danvers will be married. The journalist did not reveal with whom, but fans speculate that it is just a diplomatic marriage with an alien being, as happens in the comics.

Another interesting information is that the trio of heroines will end up on a planet where everyone sings instead of talking, a planet that is also visited in the superheroine comics. And finally, the journalist says that it is on this planet that the three characters will get their new costumes.

the marvels is the official title of what we call captain marvel 2, still without official translation in Brazil and continuation of one of the billionaire films of Marvel Studios, was finally confirmed after months of silence. What is known so far is that the film will have the screenplay written by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and will take place in the present day, after the events of Avengers: Endgame!

Director Nia Dacosta will helm the sequel. Obviously, Brie Larson will be back as Carol Danvers. As well as the return of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris, the Monica Rambeau of WandaVision. The US theatrical release date is set for July 28, 2023!

