Learn how to use WhatsApp to know where someone is in real time

Tracking, observing and tracking a person’s movements has never been simpler, thanks to so many technological advances within reach of a single touch. Anyone today can use the Whatsapp to get the real-time location in a super simple way. See how it works!

Read more: Learn how to clean your cell phone screen correctly

Learn how to get the real-time location of a person on WhatsApp

Although obvious, ensuring access to the internet is the first tip to be able to know where a person is through WhatsApp. The rule applies both to the one that will be tracked and to the one who will monitor. Also, the GPS signal on both devices needs to be turned on.

WhatsApp currently offers users the option to share their location to any contact within three different timeframes: 15 minutes, one hour and eight hours. So, check out the steps below to do that.

How to share real-time location?

For phones with Android system, user needs to open WhatsApp chat with the person who wants to share location, and click the paper clip icon. After several options appear, you should select “Location”, then “Real-time location”. In this way, you will have to indicate how long you want your location to be shared and, finally, click on “Continue”.

For those who have cell phones with iOS system, it is necessary for the person to enter the conversation of the person who wants to send the location and click on the “+” icon. After that, several options will appear and you must select “Location”, followed by “Real-time location”. When choosing how long you want this feature to be available, just click on the little blue arrow and that’s it, you’ll be sharing your location.