Leila Pereira cites revolt with arbitration after Palmeiras x São Paulo: “It was a crime” | palm trees

Palmeiras released this Tuesday night a note signed by Leila Pereira, in which the club president says she feels “total indignation” with the refereeing of the classic against São Paulo, last Thursday, which culminated in the elimination of the Brazil Cup team (read text below) .

To gethe manager reinforced her anger with the events at Choque-Rei, especially the move that generated the penalty on top of Calleri, in which there was an error in the VAR protocol, which did not assess whether the player was offside at the beginning of the play.

1 of 2 Leila Pereira at a press conference at Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag Palmeiras Leila Pereira at a press conference at Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag Palmeiras

– In football there is no fool. In football, there are honest and dishonest ones. What did they do with the palm trees it was a crime. I hope the culprits are exemplarily punished. It is what we hope and what we have left. Wait,” he said.

– All the artifices that we could use, we use legally. We can’t do anything anymore. Palmeiras expects an exemplary punishment… and for me, what would that be? The exclusion of those responsible for this grotesque error from the arbitration framework. Impunity is the seed of the next crime. As long as you have this feeling, these mistakes that happen with all clubs will continue – he continued.

The board sent two letters to the CBF, contesting the refereeing of Leandro Vuaden and the performance of VAR in the confrontation.

The entity admitted to the club the error in the protocol of the video referee, who did not analyze whether Calleri’s position was irregular at the beginning of the play that culminated in the penalty for São Paulo.

2 of 2 CBF indicates that VAR should have checked Calleri’s possible offside in Palmeiras x São Paulo – Photo: Reproduction CBF indicates that VAR should have checked Calleri’s possible offside in Palmeiras x São Paulo – Photo: Reproduction

After this statement, Palmeiras asked the CBF to make the offside line anyway, so as not to have any doubts about the bid.

On this Tuesday afternoon, however, Wilson Luiz Seneme, chairman of the Arbitration Commission, summed up to ge that it would not be possible, as the machine was reset.

– The club has so far respected the conventional rites, we protested by offices in the CBF and removed the two VAR referees. We sent a second letter asking the CBF to draw the line of impediment and then we exhausted all the procedures we could. Now comes the answer from the person responsible for arbitration in Brazil, Mr. Seneme, with the claim that he no longer has the images. It’s a slap in the face to all of us, not only from Palmeiras, but from everyone in Brazilian football – criticized Leila.

– This episode cannot go unpunished, in any way. The referee responsible cannot say that he deleted the images, knowing everything that happened in the game. I repeat, what happened to Palmeiras was a crime. How do you harm a club and then say you can’t draw the line because you deleted the images? TVs don’t have the picture? It is irresponsible,” he added.

The president said that she does not fear a possible retaliation from the referee after this tough speech, demanding attitudes.

– Everyone is very afraid of corporatism in all instances and in all areas. When I find myself in a situation like this, I won’t be afraid to speak up, afraid of the referees’ corporatism. More than we were harmed, impossible – he said.

– I am very angry. They took away the right to compete. As always, who will bear the damage is the club itself.

Despite the revolt, Palmeiras understands that there is nothing they can do legally. Leila hopes this will be a game-changer, although she has doubts that anything will actually happen.

– The big loss has already occurred, Palmeiras is out of the competition. We will fight for an exemplary punishment, but from what I can see, it will go unnoticed and nothing will happen. And Brazilian football will continue in this deplorable situation. I’m sad about it. A very serious work that we do and that they don’t give due value. But let’s go ahead. We have two more championships and we will fight honestly, hoping that this doesn’t happen again for the good of Brazilian football.

Was it or wasn’t it? Sandro Meira Ricci analyzes the VAR audio in Palmeiras vs São Paulo

See the full note from the president of the palm trees:

“I come to the public to demonstrate my total indignation with the fateful event that culminated in the disqualification of the palm trees of the Brazilian Cup. It is not today that Brazilian football has been suffering from the ailments of arbitration, but the palm trees understand that we have reached the end of the line.

There is no longer any doubt that there was a protocol error in the refereeing of the game against São Paulo. Just as there is no doubt that the opposing team’s athlete was in an offside position, something that technology detects with extreme ease.

On account of these unequivocal facts, we can say that the palm trees suffered irreparable and extremely serious sporting and financial losses.

What could be done, the club did. He sent a letter to the CBF highlighting the seriousness of the facts and a new letter when he became aware of the VAR audio.

Today, however, we were surprised by a disastrous statement by the chairman of the Arbitration Commission, Mr. Wilson Seneme, that it would not be possible to check the impediment of the São Paulo athlete, as we requested, because the machine was “reset”.

There are no more legal measures than the palm trees can take. There was no error of law; there was, however, an irreparable and very serious error of fact.

From this point, the palm trees wishes that this unfortunate episode was a watershed in the history of arbitration in Brazil and asks that all those involved in this sad event be punished in an exemplary way by the CBF, which also has the duty to work for the professionalization of the country’s arbitrators.

This time, the loser was the palm trees. If there is not a drastic change, more and more teams will be injured, with inestimable losses. And with that, the credibility of our football, which has been questioned for a long time, vanishes.

Imbued with the collective feeling that has been growing in clubs, let’s all seek change together. Only in this way will we enhance and generate more value for Brazilian football.

