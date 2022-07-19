LG launches new 4K TVs in Brazil, including rival for The Frame

LG has already presented new options for 4K TVs here in Brazil, renewing its line and bringing models with different technologies and sizes. Among them are the new OLED Evo TVs, such as the G2 Gallery Edition model that comes as a direct competitor to Samsung’s famous The Frame and promises to turn the device into a work of art.

The other is the C2 model, which comes with size options from 42 inches, making it a very interesting option for those who want to change their gamer monitor for a TV with advanced features in this market.

LG OLED Evo G2 Gallery Edition

One of the great highlights of LG’s launches at CASACOR 2022 was, without a doubt, the new OLED Evo G2. It was launched by the company to directly rival Samsung’s The Frame. That’s because his great interest is to bring a look that resembles a painting, showing images of art while the TV is not being used.

The panel is 30% brighter than the other models in the line, and it comes with a more advanced and intelligent processor, the Alpha 9 Gen 5, which has optimized artificial intelligence. And for a more beautiful look, it has almost no borders, as if they were very minimal frames of a painting.

Although on the LG website it is possible to see options of sizes of 55, 77 and 83 inches, for now it can only be found here in the size of 65 inches. These other screen size options may come later, but nothing is confirmed. It comes with the wall mount included with purchase and is already configured to display artwork when in standby mode.

Like all the TVs presented by the company at the event, it has a 4K resolution screen, and a new LG HDR algorithm known as Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro. Its response time is just 1 ms.

The sound system is 60 W and 2.2 channels that can emulate 7.1.2 channels, in addition to having compatibility with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmso.

The operating system is WebOS, in its newest version, which supports use with virtual assistants and also connects to the smart home.

For those who enjoy playing on TV, it has the Dolby Vision Gaming 4K feature at 120 Hz, forming more fluid images and improving the experience. Furthermore, it comes with support for NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, GeForce Now and VRR.

In terms of connections it comes with 4 HDMI 2.1 inputs, 3 USB inputs, 1 optical digital output, RF antenna and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection.

LG OLED Evo C2

The LG OLED Evo C2 arrives as an improved version of the C1 that was launched last year and aims to bring a TV option to replace gaming monitors. Therefore, it comes with several features that help in the game and improve this experience.

It arrives here with several size options, such as 42, 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches. Like the G2 model above, it also comes with a slimmer look, but instead of being made for use on a wall mount, the C2 comes with a tabletop stand, as that’s usually where gamers use it. your monitors.

This stand can be double with two feet, a central base or a longer bar, all depending on the size of the TV. It also has a slightly lower brightness improvement of 20% over the previous model. But, it still arrives with several advanced features seen in the G2.

Among them are the 4K resolution display with 120 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time, Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor and support for technologies such as Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision Gaming 4K with 120 Hz, NVIDIA G -sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, GeForce Now and VRR.

The audio also has some differences, being 40 W in 2.2 channels, although it also has the option to emulate 7.1.2 channels. The connections are also the same, with options for HDMI 2.1, USB, optical digital output, RF for antenna, LAN, and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

QNED Line

But, in addition to these two models highlighted by the most advanced technologies, the company also presented some options that are more affordable for those who do not want to invest so much. They have panels that can be LED or LCD and are part of the QNED, NanoCell and UHD ThinQ lines.

The QNED models come with NanoCell and Quantum Dot color filters, which improve the tones of the images, bringing more quality with several options, in addition to the Mini LED backlight, which guarantees better control and management of the darkening zones. This makes the contrast have more intense levels and the colors become more real.

Along these lines, the company presented the QNED80 for 2022. It comes with the Alpha 7 Gen 5 processor that also has artificial intelligence. Size options are 55, 65, and 86 inches. It can also be used for gaming with an enhanced experience thanks to support for AMD Freesync Premium and GeForce Now.

The screen has 4K resolution and it also has a 120 Hz refresh rate for a more fluid image formation. The sound system is 40 W and 2.2 channels. In terms of connectivity, the TV offers HDMI 2.1, HDMI 2.0, USB, optical digital output, RF for antenna, LAN, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

NanoCell Line

For the NanoCell line, the company brought two models, the NANO75 and the NANO80. The NANO75 has 4 size options, being 50, 55, 75 or 86 inches. The NANO80 has two size options, 55 and 65 inches. Amos models offer 4K resolution and a frequency of 60 Hz. The processor is also the same for both, being the Alpha 5 Gen 5, with artificial intelligence.

Another difference between the models is in the connections. The most basic model offers 3 HDMI 2.0 inputs, while the NANO80 has 4 HDMI 2.0 inputs. The NANO80 also offers the differential of coming with the Smart Magic NFC control.

simpler models

And to finalize the launches, the company also presented more basic options, which do not have NanoCell, Quantum Dot or Mini LED technologies. There are 3 models in this style, two of them with 4K resolution (UQ7500 and UQ8050) and one with Full HD resolution, which is the LQ620.

The LQ620 is a smaller size option, with 32 inches, focused on those who want a more compact TV that brings WebOS and a smart processor, the Alpha 5 Gen 5. It also has support for HDR10 and image improvements.

The UQ7500 is the most affordable option for anyone who wants a 4K resolution TV, with a single size of 43 inches. It also has Smart Magic control, with support for HDR10 and Alpha 5 Gen 5 processor.

The UQ8050 comes with 6 size options, including 50, 55, 60, 65, 70 and 75 inches, making it the most affordable 4K TV option for those who want larger sizes.

price and availability

All TVs presented by LG at the event are now available on the company’s official website, by clicking here. They have also started to arrive at retailers and brick-and-mortar stores across the country. The only exception is the OLED Evo G2, which should only arrive in the next few weeks.

As for sizes, it varies. Some models that have a lower demand may take longer to restock, if some specific sizes are no longer on sale, so you need to keep an eye on various points of sale.

Prices vary depending on the model chosen. Check the suggested prices on the company’s official website for each model:

LG HD LQ620: BRL 1,799

LG UHD UQ7500: BRL 2,899

LG UHD UQ8050: from R$3,499

LG NANO75: from BRL 3,899

LG NANO80: from BRL 4,999

LG QNED80: from BRL 5,999

LG OLED Evo C2: from BRL 7,999

LG OLED Evo G2 Gallery Edition: to be confirmed

