Lisca denies agreement with Santos, but does not guarantee permanence in Sport | football

Coach Lisca’s press conference after the 0-0 draw with Vila Nova, on Ilha do Retiro, was certainly the most awaited after his so far short stint at Sport. All because of the information of a possible agreement between the coach and Santos, which was shortly before the match.

In the conversation with journalists, however, Lisca denied any agreement with Peixe and confirmed that he remains at the Pernambuco club. But he gave no guarantees that by the end of Serie B.

“I’m Sport’s coach. Obviously, I deny (the deal with Santos). I’m Sport’s coach. I’m speaking for Sport. Where did the news come from? Ask whoever broke the news. Do you have any statement from any Santos manager? Do you have a statement from me? From my agent? Obviously not (the departure from Sport is true)”, began the coach.

However, later in the press conference, Lisca revealed that she had received three proposals from other clubs. None of the Saints. But from now on I would evaluate.

“The football market works like this. I received three proposals to leave, none from Santos. Now I’m going to evaluate. We’ll see when I get home”, he scored.

The fact is that the coach was quite harassed by the Sport fans throughout the match against Vila Nova because of the news of the possible agreement with Santos. In his fourth game in charge of the Pernambuco team, Lisca was cursed and called a “mercenary”. Also, he was hit with a glass of beer on the way to the dugout.

– I was attacked. They don’t really know which liquid. It wasn’t beer. It was mixed. They threw something that hit me on the back, I think a phone. Something that flew on my back – he said, before giving “right” to the crowd.

– Looks like a news came out during the game. I do not understand this. You have to ask your colleagues. They created an atmosphere here. The fan is between love and hate. Imagine getting the news in the middle of the game that the coach is leaving, that it is already settled. I would be pissed too, he said.

Finally, Lisca said that he was “fired” by Sport’s fans during the match.

