Lisca denies agreement with Santos, but does not guarantee that he will stay at Sport: ‘If I have a proposal, I will evaluate it’

After the 0-0 draw with Vila Nova, on Ilha do Retiro, coach Lisca denied that he had made a deal with Santos. Sport’s football executive, Jorge Andrade, ex-Santos, was at the press conference, but declined to speak.

– I’m a Sport coach. I can’t confirm that I’m Santos’ coach. Ask who the news came from. There is no declaration from Santos, from my agent, from Sport. Is not true. I didn’t talk to anyone from Santos. Colleagues of you (journalists) have to explain the news in the middle of the game – said the coach Lisca Doido.

At a certain point in the press conference, Lisca interrupts a reporter saying that he did not guarantee that he would stay and that he had to evaluate a future proposal.

– The football market works like that. There are coaches who receive proposals, accept, there are coaches who are fired. It’s part. It’s our live. We always evaluate when a proposal arrives. Since I got here, I got three and it doesn’t come out. Of these, none of the Santos. I stayed here. Now, we evaluate and I will evaluate. If I get home and have a proposal, I will evaluate it – completed the coach.

Sport’s fans learned the news of the coach’s agreement with Santos at half-time and did not spare any protests. The most excited ones even threw a glass of beer at the technician. It was possible to hear shouts of “mercenary”.

Lisca arrived at Leão in late June and, so far, has participated in four games: one win and three draws, hitting the net twice and not conceding goals. Before, however, he was Vasco’s coach, in Series B last year. He left Cruz-Maltino with 12 matches, four wins, one draw and seven defeats.

The main enthusiast for hiring the coach is the new Santos football executive, Newton Drumond. Lisca’s name was taken by the professional and, after that, Santos formalized the proposal. The Management Committee of the Santos team has already approved the arrival of the coach.