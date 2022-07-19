Lisca Doido’s ‘betrayal’. Four games, after swearing love to Sport, he agrees with Santos. And revolt Recife – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

An indefinite liquid shot down his back, running down his body as he got up from the bench.

Embarrassed, the technician assures him it wasn’t beer. It doesn’t confirm it was urine.

After getting wet, with the liquid impregnating his body, he preferred to follow the game sitting down, changing his characteristics of jumping, encouraging, charging, ‘playing with the team’.

I heard the screams of ‘mercenary’ for 90 minutes.

Fans showing money to the coach.

Supporting the team in the important game against the lantern Vila Nova was in the background.

The 0-0 was terrible. The three points were mandatory.

The thousands of fans who were on Ilha do Retiro wanted revenge for Lisca’s betrayal.





All the affection of the Pernambuco fans turned into hatred, resentment.

The same coach who arrived swearing love, talking about Serie A, and who took over the team against Vasco, 19 days ago, had already agreed to go to Santos. And he was saying goodbye.

According to the Pernambuco and Santos press, Lisca Doido agreed to go to Santos on Monday night, talking directly to Santos president Andrés Rueda.





He will exchange the BRL 200,000 he received at Sport for BRL 300,000 at Santos. Without a termination fine, insisted the top team of the São Paulo team, which owes more than R$ 400 million.

Lisca didn’t have the courage, yesterday, after the melancholy 0-0 with the bottom of Serie B, to repeat that he would continue in Sport until the end of the season, as he had made clear when he took over the club. Embarrassing attitude.

“I guarantee nothing. You (journalists) are putting word in my mouth and I haven’t guaranteed anything,” she repeated.

Sport executive Jorge Andrade declined to answer any questions yesterday. He was visibly irritated, aware that Lisca had already made up with Santos.

“I have a lot of respect for Sport’s fans. It was here again, a full house, vibrating. He booed when he had to boo, he’s dissatisfied with the team. And it was even good because he was on top of me and not the players, who were calm to play Unfortunately, the fans turned against me in the middle of the game. I will respect this behavior, practically resigning from the club. Today I was fired by the Sport fans.”

The Pernambuco press was even more angry when they saw that Lisca Doido was blaming his departure for the crowd, who would have ‘fired’ him.





The truth is that in 22 years of career, Luiz Carlos Cirne Lima de Lorenzi changed clubs 22 times. He has the most significant title of the Second Division of Rio Grande do Sul, with Porto Alegre, in 2009.

He only worked in two giants of Brazilian football. Internacional, in October 2016, in a desperate attempt to avoid relegation to Serie B. It failed.

He took over Vasco in July last year. He only stayed until September. Two months of bad team performance.

He was unemployed for almost a year, until at the end of last month, he settled with Sport.

And now, four matches later, it closes with Santos.

In fact, the Vila Belmiro club only arrived at Lisca Doido after being rejected by Jorge Sampaoli, Renato Gaúcho, Abel Braga, Odair Hellmann. Everyone knows very well that there is no money to assemble a good team. And that the dream of the two-time world champion is not to be relegated in the Brazilian Championship.





That’s what Crazy Lisca was hired for.

The Management Committee ruled out Guto Pereira, another ‘cheap’ candidate who would accept to stay until the end of the season, without a termination penalty.

The Sport coach would not have thought twice when receiving the proposal.

When the board of the Pernambuco club learned yesterday of his decision to leave, advisers leaked the situation to the press.

That’s why the fans on Ilha do Retiro revolted.

“I told my manager: ‘there’s a club that, if the opportunity arises, I’ll answer it’. I came running when they called me. I don’t even consider it an invitation: it was a call-up. club”, swore Lisca Doido, on June 30th.





But that is the market for coaches in Brazil.

Unanimously, the clubs overturned in the 2022 National Championship the law that limited only one coach change. In 2021, it was already a festival of hypocrisy, with numerous layoffs assumed as a ‘common agreement’, which opened a gap for as many exchanges as they wanted.

Crazy Lisca’s stance is depressing.

But according to the managers who fire coaches without the slightest embarrassment, without planning, without commitment to a work philosophy.

It would be interesting for Lisca Doido to try to find out how the Argentine Fábian Bustos was sent away. After hearing dozens of times the promise of reinforcement in the weak Santos squad.





And that he will arrive at Vila Belmiro with just one mission.

To avoid relegation.

Without the slightest commitment that you will stay in Vila Belmiro in 2023.

But Lisca Doido seems to understand very well what the relationship between coaches and managers is like in Brazil.

The lack of respect, of commitment, is mutual…



