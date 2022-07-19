Lisca out of Sport and Neymar offered at City

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, the highlight is the soap opera involving coach Lisca, who resigned from Sport and should settle once and for all with Santos after the irritated press conference given yesterday after a game by the Pernambuco club.

Still in national football, another team that is trying to strengthen itself is Inter, which made room in the payroll to invest in the hiring of forward Benedetto.

Regarding international football, the French press reported an offer from PSG to Manchester City. The French team would have put Neymar’s name in a possible exchange with the English, but the ace will remain in Paris.

Finally, the future of Uruguayan Cavani is beginning to take on some defining features. According to the newspaper Marca, he has an agreement to defend Villarreal’s colors next season.

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out some moves below:

Lisca without club

Image: Photo: Publicity/Sport

Lisca resigned from Sport today and awaits termination to sign with Santos. The coach had already said “yes” to Peixe yesterday, even before the match against Vila Nova, in Ilha do Retiro, for the Brazilian Championship Series B. The businessman Jorge Machado is the one who takes care of the dissolution with Leão da Ilha and the payment of the termination fine. Lisca is expected to arrive in Santos tomorrow.

In a press conference, the coach gave up and said he didn’t know about any proposal from Santos and blamed the press for the cursing of Sport fans during the game. Today, he asked to leave. Leão’s board understands that Lisca set up a “circus” to try to justify his departure after only four games.

salt value

President Julio Casares ruled out the possibility of São Paulo spending US$ 8 million (R$ 43 million) to sign midfielder Giuliano Galoppo, from Banfield. The value was reported by the Argentine press in recent weeks. as showed the UOL Esporte recently, the Morumbi team defined US$ 6 million (R$ 32 million) as the ceiling to be paid by the player.

“In the case of this player, he is a player that we have a year of monitoring, he is a player that we follow. But there is no type of value as it is being negotiated. Also because we do not have this condition and I think it is an excessive value”, said Casares, at the CBF headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, after the draw for the Copa do Brasil.

Position is vacant…

Image: Montage / Instagram and Reuters

Internacional did not give up on signing the Argentine Darío Benedetto, from Boca Juniors. According to the UOL Esportethe Rio Grande do Sul club makes room on its payroll to try to persuade the 32-year-old center forward to play for Beira-Rio.

According to the report, the gaucho club has information that the Argentine would play in Brazilian football, but there are still obstacles to an eventual agreement. Benedetto has an uncertain future at Boca and any negotiation should take time to conclude. The player awaits a definitive positioning of the club to forward his destiny.

Reinforced but…

Grêmio visits Brusque, today, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Series B. Despite having announced three reinforcements and the transfer window opened yesterday, coach Roger Machado will not have Lucas Leiva and Guilherme available. Thaciano, who returned from loan, is also without playing conditions.

The registration process is the reason. At the weekend, Grêmio even raised the hope of counting on Thaciano, back after loan to Altay Spor, from Turkey. But the player was not even listed and did not travel to Brusque (SC) for the game. Although it is simpler, his registration in Brazil did not take place yesterday, and the club preferred not to take the player on the trip without guaranteeing conditions of use.

Hugo Moura out of Flamengo

Image: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF

Athletico-PR exercised the right to buy midfielder Hugo Moura from Flamengo for 1.2 million euros (about R$ 6.6 million at the current price). On social media, Hurricane confirmed the definitive purchase of 50% of the player’s economic rights, who signed until July 2026.

Created in Flamengo’s youth categories, Hugo Moura joined the professional team at the end of 2018 and played 31 matches for the Rio de Janeiro club. He scored one goal and was in the squad to win eight titles: Carioca (2019, 2020 and 2021), Libertadores (2019), Brasileirão (2019), Supercopa do Brasil (2020 and 2021) and Recopa Sul-Americana (2020). Despite this, he never gained a following in the starting lineup.

Uruguayan bet on Minas

The transfer window is open, and Cruzeiro is about to announce another reinforcement for the season: it is the Uruguayan midfielder Pablo Siles, who has the rights linked to Athletico-PR and who arrives on loan at Raposa.

Compatriot of coach Paulo Pezzolano, the player is little known to the celestial fans, but has been in Brazil since 2021. Before arriving at the Paraná team, the 25-year-old midfielder had defended Vitória last year. He is already in Belo Horizonte finalizing bureaucratic details to be announced by the Minas Gerais club.

Tite’s endorsement for Daniel Alves

Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Daniel Alves is getting closer and closer to reaching an agreement with Pumas. Negotiations advanced a few houses earlier this week, after the right-back received a kind of “goal” from Tite to play in Mexican football.

A man of confidence within the coaching staff of the Brazilian team, the veteran player wanted to better understand the coach’s opinion before deciding on the next step in his victorious career. Their conversation was very productive. The Mexicans offer a contract valid until June 2023 for the athlete.

Neymar as a bargaining chip

PSG offered Neymar to Manchester City in recent weeks, but the English club rejected the arrival of the number 10 of the French team and the Brazilian team. The information is from the newspaper “Le Parisien”, which revealed that PSG’s idea was to exchange the striker for, possibly, the Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Coach Pep Guardiola would have been responsible for refusing the proposal so as not to unbalance the construction of his squad with the hiring of a star. Last season, Neymar played in 28 games for PSG – he scored 13 goals and provided 8 assists.

Cavani in Brazil? must not roll

Image: Sandro Pereyra/Getty

The striker Edinson Cavani has a principle of agreement to become a player for Villarreal next season, according to the newspaper “Marca”. However, the club needs to look for a way out for Paco Alcácer before settling the Uruguayan’s arrival definitively.

In recent weeks, Fernand Roig, president of the European team, was asked about the possible signing of the veteran. At the time, the representative said that there should be exits before hiring. At this moment, the name of Paco Alcácer is considered at Celta de Vigo, Eduardo Coudet’s club.