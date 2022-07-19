Lúcia Veríssimo suffers serious accident and has severed finger

Away from the small screen since 2013, when she acted in Amor à Vida, on TV Globo, Lúcia Veríssimo recorded the series Rensga Hits!, scheduled to be released by Globoplay in 2022.

ZENDAYA ALSO CUT HER FINGER

In addition to Lúcia Veríssimo, the star Zendaya had to go to the Emergency Room over the weekend, due to an accident in the kitchen at home. The actress showed on Instagram to her fans that she had a deep cut on her finger while trying to cook and thought it best to seek medical help.

In the images on Instagram Stories, Zendaya showed her cut finger, and said:

“See now… that’s why I don’t cook,” he wrote in the first photo that shows the finger.

The artist updated fans showing that she needed to take stitches, and promised: she won’t cook again!

Despite her discomfort, Zendaya still has reason to smile and celebrate: she was nominated for an Emmy, becoming the youngest female producer to be nominated for the award.

