Ludacris reveals details of ‘Fast and Furious 10’

Fast and Furious 10 will premiere in May 2023.

The stories on the set of the tenth installment of the franchise Fast and furious they weren’t all good. The biggest news of the production so far is the dismissal of the director. Justin Linwho had directed five of the films in the series and was slated to direct Fast X. According to reports, it appears Lin stepped down due to the behavior of one of the film’s stars, Vin Diesel.

After cruising through space in the latest installment of the franchise, the Fast and Furious saga will not take its foot off the accelerator, promising more surprises and twists for the 10th film. According to ludacris, present in the film series since the 2nd, Fast 10 will surprise fans: “Every movie that goes on I think… ‘how can we get over this? How can we go beyond space?”, laughed the actor in an interview with ET [via CB].

“We will have some twists. Some twists. And we’ll have even more characters introduced in the next one that will blow your mind. There are a lot of memorable things to come” Fast & Furious 10 will mark the debut of Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson and Rita Moreno in the franchise. Names such as Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang.

Universal has confirmed that Fast & Furious 10 will open on May 19, 2023. The direction, before the franchise veteran Justin Linnow it will be Louis Letterrier (The incredible Hulk). “With Universal’s support, I made the difficult decision to step back as director of the film,” Lin explained at the time, noting that he will continue to work on the feature film as a producer.

He continued, “Over 10 years and five movies, we’ve managed to film the best actors, the best stunts, and the best car chases. On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in film history. I will be forever grateful to the incredible cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the family. Fast and furious“.