Man catches swordfish in kayak and holds 45-minute ‘fight’; Look

A fisherman managed to catch a swordfish — a fish that has a long upper jaw, similar to a sword — in Los Buzos, Panama, and the battle was successful because of the difficulty and conditions he had, as he was in a simple kayak.

The author of the feat is Scott Mutchler, according to the website ViralHog. The tour guide who made the recording, who was not named, is surprised and says that no one has “ever” been able to hold this type of fish on a hook for more than a minute.

In the images, it is possible to see the fisherman having a dispute with the swordfish to see if he can catch it. The most impressive thing is that the man is moving in a kayak, which makes it more difficult as he also has to control the small boat.

Mutchler ends up getting help from other men who were on a larger boat. The American pulls the fish into the boat and moments later returns it to the water.

The guide, who has been in the region for seven years, says he has only managed to catch swordfish twice in his life.

“These huge fish always catch the entire line or break within seconds. Scott is an experienced fisherman with many visits here so he was well prepared and made it look easy. I’ve caught two similar sized fish before, but being on the boat filming this time was even more incredible”.

the swordfish

The main characteristic of swordfish, or xiphias gladius, is the upper jaw of the animal, which has the appearance of a sword – hence the name. With a long and compressed body, it reaches up to 4.5 meters in height and a weight of up to 540 kg. It can be found in tropical and temperate waters around the world.

The swordfish, having no teeth, swallows the prey at once or cuts it into pieces, feeding on squid and crustaceans.