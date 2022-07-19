Marvel Explains Why Tom Cruise’s Iron Man Isn’t In Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich premiered in Brazilian cinemas in May, is currently on display on Disney+, available for free in the streaming catalog.

READ TOO!

Doctor Strange 2 explores the multiverse as well as other Marvel productions, such as the series Loki and the movie Spider-Man: No Return Homeprojects that were very successful, full of surprises and special participations.

And with Multiverse of Madness was no different, bringing large participations in the reality in which the Illuminati exist, such as Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), participations already delivered by Marvel in the disclosure.

Who is not in the Marvel movie, to the sadness of many fans, is the Tom Cruisewhich many rumors pointed out would play a variant of Iron Man, rumors that were not correct.

Doctor Strange 2 Writer Explains Iron Man’s Absence!

Some sources said that Marvel Studios could have cut the hero out of the film, but Michael Waldron, the film’s screenwriter, finally explained the whole mess in an interview with the rolling stone:

“This was totally made up. There is no cut footage of Tom Cruise! But I love Tom Cruise, and I even said to Kevin Feige at one point, ‘Can we get Tom Cruise’s Iron Man?’ I remember reading about this rumor in Ain’t It Cool News, that Tom Cruise would be Iron Man.”

The site still tries to get more out of the screenwriter Doctor Strange 2wanting to know if Marvel even went after Tom Cruise:

rolling stone: “So, to be completely clear, has anyone contacted Tom Cruise?” Michael Waldron: “I think not. I don’t think it was ever an option, because of availability.”

In the case of availability, the screenwriter referred to Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, which the actor shot simultaneously. keep an eye on the Marvel’s legacy For more news and check out our YouTube channel:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!