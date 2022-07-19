Marvel Wanted To Cut That Tacky Scene From Doctor Strange 2

Finally, things are calmer! Doctor Strange 2 hit theaters at the beginning of May, and since then a real war has started between the fans. But what you saw was the disappointment and dissatisfaction that many people felt when they saw the film.

The Multiverse of Madness is currently available on Disney+. And everyone involved, from casting to production, can now openly talk about all the surprises, twists and appearances. But today, the reveal is of a scene you wouldn’t even imagine that generated an impasse at Marvel.

In the film’s audio commentary, director Sam Raimi and screenwriter Michael Waldron revealed a scene Kevin Feige wanted cut. The scene in question is the moment where Doctor Strange meets Mordo from another reality.

Where the two stare at each other, with the right to close in their eyes in the western style, before we found out that this Mordo was good… at least until then. Check out what they said:

“Michael Waldron: I love how you filmed this Sam. He filmed her as Fast and Dead, the two gunslingers facing each other. Fun to watch you put together this scene. Sam Raimi: Thank you. And I think Kevin found her a little corny, and wanted to cut her out of the movie. But I said, ‘Please, Kevin, let me have this.’ He said, ‘Okay, it’s cool. Keep your cheesy thing.’ That was very, very kind of him, very generous. Waldron: Glad you won.”

Who would have thought that among so many controversial passages, this would be a scene that admittedly would not have pleased Zé Boné.

