Meeting with ambassadors will be the stage of Bolsonaro’s magical realism – 07/18/2022

* Warley Alves Gomes

It is a well-known fact that Latin American politics fueled the so-called “magical realism”, a literary movement that reached its peak in the second half of the 20th century, composed of writers of the caliber of Gabriel García Márquez and Mario Vargas Llosa. Magic realism used literature to denounce the crimes of Latin American dictatorships, demonstrating how, in these regimes, reality sometimes seemed more absurd than fiction.

When you look at Jair Bolsonaro’s Brazil, the impression you get is that of living in a country marked by the absurd. We could say that it merges in such a way with everyday life that we run the serious risk of losing our perplexity in the face of the president’s grotesque and infamous acts.

This is the case of today’s meeting (18) with ambassadors, in which the president will present alleged evidence of fraud in the 2014, 2018 and 2020 elections. It must be said straight away: there is no such evidence. The purpose of the meeting, like most of Bolsonaro’s political actions, is to use lies and distortion as instruments to overthrow democracy and remain in power, in an increasingly authoritarian way.

More than an example of audacity, the meeting with the ambassadors is a show of contempt for political institutions, for the popular will and Bolsonaro’s lack of commitment to the truth. Going further, it is a clear and loud signal, for those who have not yet understood the gravity of the situation, that the president really seems to be willing to disrupt the electoral process and install a state of exception in Brazil.

Those who think that Bolsonaro is not strong enough to carry out his project as a tropical dictator are wrong. UOL columnist Reinaldo Azevedo pointed out, very clearly, the novelty that the meeting with the ambassadors presents: the participation of Ciro Nogueira, one of the chiefs of Centrão, who is willing to support Bolsonaro’s delusions, signaling his support, if not a clear coup d’état, at least a state of exception for an indefinite period, caused by disturbances and rebellions by supporters of the president.

Faced with this situation of instability, some mistakenly believe that the support of about 30% of the electorate is insufficient for the president to be able to jeopardize the electoral process and establish a state of exception in the country. In my view, this reading is incorrect or, at the very least, inaccurate. Dictatorships usually do not have the support of the majority of the population, but of a significant minority, sufficiently cohesive and articulated. At this point in the championship, no one doubts the cohesion of Bolsonaro’s supporters.

To understand the possibilities of generalized disturbances in these elections, it is worth consulting the famous “Mass Psychology and Analysis of the Ego”, a text written by Freud in 1920, when fascism was gaining strength in Europe, in which the Austrian doctor compares the figure of the great leaders populists to organizations like the Army and the Church.

According to Freud, the relationship between the leader and his followers would be configured by a hierarchical structure, in which he is seen as superior to his subordinates, while the latter see themselves as equal to each other. While the leader embodies the different ideals of his followers — most of the time, such ideals are multiple and even conflicting — he ensures their cohesion.

It is this cohesion, and not a commitment to truth or democracy, that underpins Bolsonaro’s audacity and brazenness in meeting with ambassadors to show non-existent “evidence” and, once again, lying. The meeting has a double purpose: to announce that a coup attempt will be carried out and to “perform” its electorate, in order to make the lie sound legitimate, to the point that the president takes a stand externally.

For those who still underestimate Jair Bolsonaro, it is necessary to do the math on paper: so far, he has 30% of the electorate, support from part of the Centrão and the Ministry of Defense — a ministry that, in the last three and a half years, has shown entirely willing to do the opposite of what its name implies. In other words, the president has the support of a significant and cohesive portion of the population, a part of the political power and an important fraction of the military. Is there any doubt that part of the agrarian elite would support an institutional rupture?

Bolsonaro will only be able to meet with ambassadors to announce his coup because he believes he has enough domestic support for it. The allegation of fraud in the elections is absurd, just as all the president’s actions in recent years are typical of Latin American “magical realism”. If History demonstrates that the imponderable is always possible and that institutional ruptures happen from time to time, literature teaches us that the absurd often becomes reality.

* Warley Alves Gomes PhD in History from the Federal University of Minas Gerais. He also dedicates himself to literary writing, having debuted with the publication of the novel O Vosso Reino, a realistic dystopia that refers to contemporary Brazil.