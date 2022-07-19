Modified interface Paranoid Android coming to Nothing Phone 1 soon, developer confirms

Announced a few days ago, Nothing Phone 1 will soon receive integration with the Paranoid Android operating system, an interface based on the program Android Open Source Project (AOSP), from Google, bringing new features to the device through the free installation of the custom ROM.

The partnership between the companies should provide a stable and optimized experience for Nothing’s smartphone, but for now there are no details on when the software will officially receive integration with the modified version. Although this is the first confirmation, the fact that the bootloader being unlocked reinforces the possibility of more ROMs being released.