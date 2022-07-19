Modified interface Paranoid Android coming to Nothing Phone 1 soon, developer confirms

Announced a few days ago, Nothing Phone 1 will soon receive integration with the Paranoid Android operating system, an interface based on the program Android Open Source Project (AOSP), from Google, bringing new features to the device through the free installation of the custom ROM.
The partnership between the companies should provide a stable and optimized experience for Nothing’s smartphone, but for now there are no details on when the software will officially receive integration with the modified version. Although this is the first confirmation, the fact that the bootloader being unlocked reinforces the possibility of more ROMs being released.
According to the Android Police portal, the LineageOS interface should also support the smartphone, but there is no prediction of when this will happen. For those who intend to upgrade, it is worth knowing that the use of modified software can, in some cases, cause bugs and other performance problems.
Users who prioritize stability over a unique experience should keep Android 12 running under the Nothing OS interface, a native system that comes installed with the device.
Do you believe that Nothing Phone 1 is an interesting option in the mid-range segment? Tell us, comment!