Thamirys Andrade – 12:23 pm | updated on 7/19/2022 12:51 pm



rhesus monkey Photo: Bishnu Sarangi | Pixabay

A group of monkeys caused a tragedy in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, last Friday (15). According to information from the Daily Mail, the animals climbed on the terrace of a residence and killed a 4-month-old baby by throwing him from the third floor.

Nirdesh Upadhyay, the child’s father, says he was with his wife and son on the terrace enjoying Friday, when the monkeys surrounded and attacked them aggressively.

The family tried to escape by running down the stairs, but Nirdesh reportedly tripped and dropped the baby. Before the man could take the child again, one of the monkeys stole the child and threw him off the terrace. As they rushed downstairs, the baby’s parents found him already lifeless.

The case is being investigated by the Shahi police station, and a team has been sent to the scene to investigate the involvement of the monkeys in the death, according to the head of conservation of the city of Bareilly, Lalit Verma, told PTI News.

Uttar Pradesh is a region with a strong presence of rhesus monkeys and there are several recorded cases of attacks on people, especially involving children.

Read too1 England sets record for highest temperature in the country

two Clashes in Ecuador penitentiary leaves 13 dead

3 Zelensky fires allies after betrayal allegations

4 Paraguay wants compensation and apologies from Brazil for war

5 Trans athlete nominated for Sports Woman of the Year award

Follow us on our networks!

receive news

on your cell phone!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the page link will be automatically sent to the Pleno.News newsroom, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.