Monkeys surround family and throw 4-month-old baby from building







Monkeys throw four-month-old baby from roof of three-story building Photo: Illustrative Photo/Reproduction/Pixabay

A four-month-old baby was taken from his parents’ arms by monkeys and thrown from the third floor of a building by the animals, the family told authorities. The horrific incident took place in the rural village of Dunka near Bareilly in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where Nirdesh Upadhyay was on the terrace of his home with his wife and baby son.

According to the British newspaper daily mail, the family was on the terrace last Friday when a group of monkeys climbed onto the roof and in a moment of fury surrounded them. After trying to fend off the animals and failing, the baby’s parents ran for the stairs in an attempt to escape. But Nirdesh, who was carrying her child, tripped and dropped the child.

Seconds later, before either of the child’s parents could react, one of the monkeys grabbed the baby by the hand and threw him off the roof. Frightened, the parents managed to go back inside the house and went downstairs to help their son, but the child would have died on the spot.

The incident is now under investigation with Shahi Police Station authorities. Bareilly city conservation chief Lalit Verma told the PTI News that his team was sent to investigate the involvement of monkeys in the child’s death.

Other attacks

According to the British outlet, Uttar Pradesh is home to a huge population of monkeys, which roam freely through many of the state’s towns and cities. Although the animals are usually able to live in relative harmony alongside the humans who reside in the region, there are several documented cases of monkeys attacking people, particularly children.

One example was the case of a five-year-old girl who was killed by monkeys in the village of Bichpuri in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pardesh in February. Narmada Kishore was playing with her friends near the Nakatiya River when the monkeys attacked her and began biting her all over her body, according to the Times of India.

Narmanda’s father Nand told the newspaper: “The monkeys were quite aggressive and bit my daughter almost everywhere. When I arrived at the scene, she was screaming for help. The girl was rushed to the community health center but died from heavy blood loss.