Monkeys throw 4-month-old baby off terrace after surrounding family in India

One group of monkeys played a drinks of four months from the terrace of a three-story house. The case happened last week, according to the British newspaper. daily mail. The animals allegedly “snatched” the child from the parents’ arms in a village of Dunka, near Bareilly, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The baby’s father, Nirdesh Upadhyay, said he was resting with his wife and son on the terrace of their home when the primates appeared and surrounded the family.

The parents tried to fend off the animals, but unsuccessfully ran for the stairs to escape. However, Nirdesh, who was carrying the baby, tripped and dropped the child. Long enough for one of the monkeys to grab her by the hand and throw her off the roof.

The parents tried to get down the stairs as fast as possible to save their son, but the baby died on the spot. The case is being investigated by the Shahi police authorities.

other cases

According to daily mailthe Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is known for having one of the largest populations of rhesus monkeyswho roam freely through local villages.

Although primates generally coexist in harmony with humans, there are several records of monkeys “attacking” people, especially children.

A five-year-old girl was killed last February in Bareilly after being bitten by a group of monkeys in the village of Bichpuri. In addition, there are also reports of primates hijacking vehicles from unsuspecting drivers.