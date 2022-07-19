Morti, the robot dog, simulates how puppies learn to walk; watch video

posted on 7/18/2022 1:43 PM



Morti the robot was practically born knowing nothing about the anatomy of his legs or how they work” – (credit: Felix Ruppert /Dynamic Locomotion Group)

Learning to walk is not an easy task for quadrupeds. They are born as muscle coordination networks located in the spinal cord and coordinating leg muscles and tendons takes time. The issue is not very simple to understand without studying the marrow of animals and, with that in mind, German researchers from the Max Plank Institute for Intelligent Systems created a robot that can simulate the gait of puppies to understand how it works at the beginning of life, when they are still learning.

“As engineers and roboticists, we seek the answer by building a robot that has reflexes like an animal and learns from mistakes”, explains Felix Ruppert, one of the authors of the text. Learning Plastic Matching of Robot Dynamics in Closed-loop Central Pattern Generatorspublished this Monday (7/18) in the scientific journal Nature Machine Intelligence.

The robot achieved the feat of learning to walk in just one hour, using an optimization algorithm that guides its learning. The information measured from the sensor on his foot is combined with the target data from the virtual spinal cord modeled running as a program on the robot’s computer. That is, the robot learns to walk by continuously comparing the information sent and expected from the sensor, executing reflexes and adapting motor control patterns.

See robot images:













learning algorithm

Morti the robot has a learning algorithm that works like a Central Pattern Generator (CPG) which, in humans and animals, are networks of neurons in the spinal cord that produce periodic muscle contractions without help from the brain. They are the ones who help with tasks such as walking, blinking and digestion, for example.

Furthermore, reflexes are involuntary actions of the CPG triggered by encoded neural pathways that connect sensors in the leg with the spinal cord.

However, in puppies, the CPGs are initially not well adjusted and the animal stumbles, both on flat and uneven terrain and needs a few tries to definitively learn to walk.

With Morti, the same situation happened. “Our robot was practically ‘born’ without knowing anything about the anatomy of its legs or how they work,” says Ruppert. Thus, the robot’s CPG is simulated on a small, lightweight computer that controls the movement of the legs.

During the learning process, if the robot stumbles, for example, the CPG sends adapted motorized signals so that the robot, from then on, stumbles less and optimizes its walk. In this structure, the virtual spinal cord has no explicit knowledge about the design of the robot’s leg, its motors and springs.

“We know that these CPGs exist in many animals. We know that reflexes are built in; but how can we combine both so that animals learn movements with reflexes and CPGs? This is fundamental research at the intersection of robotics and biology. The robotic model answers us to questions that biology alone cannot answer”, guarantees Alexander Badri-Spröwitz, who also signs the research.

“We can’t easily research the spinal cord of a living animal. But we can model one in the robot”, points out Alexander.

Watch the video of the robot working: