Ms. Marvel | Post-credits was directed by Nia DaCosta of The Marvels

The post-credits scene Ms. Marvel was not directed by the duo Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, which I subscribe to every episode of the series. El Arbi revealed, in an interview with ComicBook, that the moment Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) appears in Kamala Khan’s room (Iman Vellani) was actually led by Nia DaCostawho will drive the marvels.

“She also didn’t know she was directing the scene that would be included in our show. That’s kind of how Kevin Feige operates. Everyone works separately, and there are always times when we do things that we don’t know where they’re going to end up. same thing: ‘Just focus on it'”commented.

El Arbi revealed that he and his directing partner continually asked Feige during filming if Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel could make an appearance on the series. “He would always tell us, ‘Don’t worry about it, you’ll see.’ We only found out when we were editing the final version of the episode. Out of nowhere, after the credits, she would appear“, he added.

the first season of Ms. Marvel is available on Disney+.

