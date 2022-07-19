Ms. Marvel: What to expect from The Marvels after the series concludes?

Ms. Marvel ended its episodes last Wednesday on the Disney+ service, leaving a flurry of doubts about some issues and, taking into account that we will have the participation of Kamala Khan in the marvelsa feature that should make its debut in theaters in 2023 and will unite Carol with other characters from the MCU.

Beware of spoilers for Ms. Marvel next

On the plus side, Ms. Marvel brought some things like a very well resolved aesthetic, mixing the playful teenage imagination of the protagonist fan of the Avengers – especially Captain Marvel – with her family dilemmas and the discoveries that age brings. Realizing that she has powers, the girl then goes through several trials.

With the last episode, a lot of questions were left in the air and most of them should be answered with the release of The Marvels in cinema. Did Kamala transmute into Carol or did the two switch places? Ms. Is Marvel really a mutant or could Bruno have been wrong to suggest this anomaly in his gene? Besides Kamala, who else might appear in the 2023 film? And a second season of Ms. Marvel, is it possible?

Is Kamala Khan really a mutant?

The answer is yes. As much as Bruno could have been wrong in his analysis (which would be difficult due to his high intelligence), the fact that we have the soundtrack referring to the X-Men cartoon from the 1990s confirms that in fact we have in Kamala Khan the first mutant of the MCU 616. It is worth remembering that Professor Xavier who participates in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is from another universe.

Along with the confirmation, we already have the understanding on the part of the protagonist that, regardless of the name given to it, it will only be a pretext for people like her to be persecuted for not being what society expects. This speech totally matches the essence of the X-Men in their best stories in the comics and also in the movies.

The detail is whether the fact that Kamala is a mutant will be a topic to be addressed in The Marvels. At first, I don’t think so because of the cosmic scale that a character like Carol Danvers brings with her. However, the topic may be pertinent to help us learn more about the origin of Kamala’s powers, who in the comics is actually an Inhuman.

In the post-credits scene, was there a transmutation or exchange of places?

This one is easy, but it’s worth explaining: if there had been a transmutation in the post-credits scene, we wouldn’t have seen the character feeling out of place in relation to where she was. Correct? Still, she would need a mirror to notice which physical aspects of her have changed to that of her beloved heroine. The idea of ​​transmutation came about due to the fact that Kamala has this power in the comics.

Thus, we can assume then that they did change places. We already know where Carol Danvers ended up, but where did Kamala Khan go? It is very possible that she ran into the second bracelet

Kree, Skrull and Bracelets

The bracelets is what should explain the exchange between them. In the comics, a character named Rick Jones (who was saved by Bruce Banner from gamma rays in the accident that created the Hulk) beat Kree origin bracelets to switch places with Captain Marvel. Here the idea seems to be similar, assuming that before the exchange, Carol could be in contact with the other bracelet that is paired with Kamala Khan’s.

“What do you mean, another bracelet?” you ask me. Well, in the first episodes of Ms. Marvel mentions that there are two bracelets, and the one in Kamala’s possession is one of them. We also see that he was found with a bluish-skinned being, which suggests (obviously) that he is a Kree.

The angu gets more complex when we think about how the Skrulls might have a role going forward. Carol Danvers has a strong connection with this race and also with Nick Fury, who in turn is also working with the Skrulls. At the same time, we have announced the Secret Invasion saga for Disney+, which is nothing more than the Skrulls transforming into beings known to Marvel fans and causing a real uproar on Earth.

Who else might appear in The Marvels?

It must be taken into account that the Secret Invasion series will arrive on Disney+ before The Marvels. Also, Monica Rambeau’s character made contact with one of the Skrulls in the WandaVision post-credits scene, so it’s prudent to assume she’ll be in this series/event. The connection with the film, however, is also necessary since her mother (Maria Rambeau) was a friend of Carol and Monica herself interacted with the Captain as a child as we can see in the 2019 film. character acquired his powers in WandaVision and should be an interesting ally of Carol and Kamala in The Marvels.