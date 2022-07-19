Mykolaiv pays 100 dollars for each identified Russian collaborator

ANDIn a statement released on his account on the social network Telegram, Governor Vitali Kim requests that information be sent about “those who reveal to the occupiers the locations of Ukrainian troops” or help them establish the coordinates of potential bombing targets.

“After thorough checks and confirmation of the information received, $100 will be paid,” he wrote.

The governor also indicated that he intends to “close” the city of Mykolaiv for a few days, to neutralize Russian traitors and collaborators.

“We want to put an end to this. We are thinking about measures regarding the curfew. We have an important database. We are going to close the city for a few days. We are going to knock on the doors of the meanest people”, he told Khodorkovksi Live.

These statements are made when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the head of intelligence and the attorney general, criticizing their insufficient efforts in terms of fighting Moscow’s spies and collaborators.

More than 650 inquiries for “high treason” and “collaboration” with Moscow target staff of the Prosecutor’s Office and Ukrainian security forces, which raises “very serious questions” about the work of those two leaders, stressed the president.

