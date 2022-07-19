NASA again postpones launch of rover that will “sniff out” water on the Moon

NASA has decided to delay the launch of the VIPER rover (acronym for “Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover”) from November 2023 to November 2024. The VIPER is expected to land near Nobile Crater at the lunar south pole to look for frozen water; According to the agency, the postponement will allow more time to carry out ground tests with the mission lander (landing vehicle), reducing the risks.

VIPER will be taken to the moon with the Griffin lunar lander, developed by Astrobotic. It is considered the largest and most expensive payload assigned to a mission by NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative: officially, the estimated costs of the mission have already exceeded US$ 430 million. Additional tests will cost $67.8 million, bringing the total cost of the mission to $320.4 million.

The VIPER lunar rover will “sniff out” water at the Moon’s south pole (Image: Reproduction/Astrobotic)

An analysis conducted by NASA’s Office of Inspection General noted that the space agency’s decision to select a lander even before the VIPER project was completed led to increased costs — it was not until October 2021 that the rover design review was completed and highlighted some points for improvement, such as an increase in mass and excessive vibration.

It is also worth remembering that Astrobotic has yet to launch Peregrine, its first lunar lander; it was unveiled in April, with an estimated launch by the end of the year, aboard a Vulcan Centaur rocket. In the case of VIPER, while the Griffin lander is different from the Peregrine, the report noted that both share subsystems; therefore, any problems encountered in Peregrine may also affect the development of Griffin.

Source: NASA