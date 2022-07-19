New Prime Video drama leaves subscribers in tears

Get your tissues ready, because Don’t Tell Me Goodbye is now available on Prime Video. A success at film festivals, the film mixes drama, comedy and adventure in a plot full of emotion. For its touching message, the film has brought tears to even the toughest viewers.

Don’t Tell Me Goodbye – also found under the original title Don’t Make Me Go – originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. A month later, the feature reached the international Prime Video catalog.

Continues after advertising

The film is directed by Hannah Marks (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency), with a screenplay by Vera Herbert. Although it has divided the opinion of the specialized critic, Não Me Diga Adeus is very successful with the public.

Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting plot and all-star cast of Don’t Say Goodbye on Prime Video; check out.

Discover the story of Don’t Say Goodbye

At the heart of the plot of Don’t Tell Me Goodbye is a father’s love for his daughter – and the aftermath of a tragic diagnosis.

“A single father and his rebellious teenage daughter set off on an exciting journey across the United States, discovering new layers of their love for each other and the unexpected twists that life has in store for them.”

The plot of Don’t Say Goodbye begins when Max Park, a single father, is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Reluctantly, he agrees to take his teenage daughter Wally on a trip across the United States.

Mark’s goal is to find Wally’s lost mother. Meanwhile, he takes the opportunity to teach his daughter everything she needs to know to grow into a responsible, fulfilled adult.

Don’t Tell Me Goodbye, in this way, brings an emotional message about the power of parental love and the importance of family relationships.

Don’t Tell Me Goodbye has John Cho in the lead role

On Prime Video, the cast of Don’t Say Goodbye is led by John Cho in the role of Max Park.

Best known for comedic performances, the actor is also in films like Finding and Star Trek. Cho recently starred in the critically criticized adaptation of Cowboy Bebop on Netflix.

Young actress Mia Isaac, famous for the movie Not Okay, plays Wally, Max’s daughter.

Kaya Scodelario, from series like Skins and films like Killer Predators and Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, plays Annie, Max’s girlfriend.

The cast of Don’t Say Goodbye also includes Josh Thomson (Wellington Paranormal), Stefania LaVie Owen (Sweet Tooth), Jemaine Clement (Moana) and a cameo from director Hannah Marks.

Don’t Tell Me Goodbye is on Prime Video. See the trailer below.