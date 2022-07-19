NEW RG 2022 can now be downloaded on your cell phone; see how to do

Citizens from all over the country can now carry out the downloadie, to go down in your cellO new Digital ID 2022. The new tool brings more practicality to the daily life of Brazilian citizens, especially because having the document in hand is extremely important.

It is important to highlight that this new option granted by the Government makes it easier. It turns out that the user does not need to have the physical document in hand, which guarantees even more security for the citizen.

In this sense, it is now possible to digital ID download directly on your cell so that it is no longer necessary to carry the physical document in hand.

CONSULT VALUES TO RECEIVE: was it released today (17/07)? See when FORGOTTEN MONEY can be consulted, according to the CENTRAL BANK

RG is now available for download; see how to access

The ID is now available in the states of Alagoas, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Pará, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. For those who do not reside in one of the aforementioned states, it will be necessary to wait for the implementation.

The tool is an application offered through the States to the population. Each person will be able to access the digital version of this document.

However, it is important to note that despite being offered in several states of the country, not all of them still have the digital version of the document.

It turns out that current legislation determines that each state is responsible for issuing the RG. In this way, each state has its own definitions, as well as whether or not they can release the digital version of the document at this time.

Check the states that offer the ID and download it to your mobile:

After installing the RG, the citizen simply clicks on the option to add the document. After that, point your cell phone camera at the QR Code on your document and validate the digital version.

I worked in 2021, will I receive R$1,212 from PIS/Pasep in 2022?

Government launches new RG for citizens First, it is important to highlight that the digital version of the RG, mentioned earlier in the article, is different from the new RG that was launched this year by the Government. The new RG took effect on March 1st. However, the identification institutes of the states will have a deadline for them to adapt to the new document: until 2023. Thus, although it is already in force, the states are still implementing it to the system. This week, the Federal Government released new models of identity cards and passports. The CIN (National Identity Card) will begin to be issued from the 4th of August, in a single model, regardless of which State it is produced. According to information from the Government, citizens who already have their CPF and live in Minas Gerais, Acre, Pernambuco, Goiás, Distrito Federal, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul will be able to request the new document. The other states will be able to issue the new model by March 2023. “The replacement will be done gradually and free of charge. It is important to emphasize that the current identity remains valid until 2032. The change will be gradual and without mishap”, confirmed the government. Physical, on paper (free) or plastic, is the way to guarantee citizenship to Brazilians who do not have access to the internet, smartphones or computers. The digital format of the document can be obtained through the federal government application, but only after the physical card is issued. In other words, the CIN is a physical document, but it will also have its digital version, through the application. CAIXA TEM with LOANS of up to R$ 4.5 thousand; see how to withdraw