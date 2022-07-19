New Suicide Squad spin-off project revealed; know more

Now, according to insider @LookUponTheStar, James Gunn is developing a live-action project by the ‘Checkmate’ group. In the comics, the group is a government intelligence agency created by Amanda Waller as an independent offshoot of Task Force X.

Checkmate was created by Paul Kupperberg and Steve Erwinappearing for the first time in Action Comics #598 in 1988. The organization’s name alludes to the winning move in chess, and its hierarchy is based on the pieces of the famous board game: a King, a Queen and several Bishops, Rooks, Knights and Pawns.

Bishops supervised the Rooks behind the scenes while the Rooks planned missions and supervised the field agents, or Knights, and the Knights’ support, the Pawns. The forerunner of this fictional organization was known as the Agency, first appearing in Vigilant #36.

Under the command of Colonel Valentina Vostok, the Agency was created by Waller to carry out operations around the world deemed vital to the security of American interests. Subsequently, Vostok ceded command to Harry Steinwhich recreates the Agency in a new image and organization, dubbed Checkmate.

In the comics, characters like Peacekeeper, Vixen and Deathstroke were once part of the team. Last week, Gunn revealed that he is working on three more DC Comics series for HBO Max. The filmmaker’s revelation was made in an interview with Deadline’s The Process column.

Unfortunately, the director didn’t give many details. But now that we know that one of the projects will be about the Checkmate organization, it remains to wait for more revelations about the other two. Some fans believe that the new series may feature the characters Amanda Waller, Bloodthirsty and Ratcatcher 2.

In addition to these spin-offs, a possible leak on Reddit claimed that Gunn is working on a new Harley Quinn solo movie, which would feature Poison Ivy. What are his thoughts on this? Don’t forget to comment on our social media!

James Gunn Answers Whether He Would Direct a Harley Quinn Solo Film

Known for interacting with fans on social media, James Gunn provided a quick Q&A opportunity for his Instagram followers. A fan asked if he “Would you ever consider doing a Harley independent movie?”. Gunn’s answer was short and to the point: “I would definitely do”.

Gunn had already praised Margot Robbie by your interpretation “graceful, magnificent and beautiful” in The Suicide Squad. He also said that one of the action sequences he wrote for her was “probably [seus] four favorite minutes of movie [que ele] already filmed before“.

A similar question was also answered by the director in a previous Q&A, where Gunn said he discussed the villain’s future in the DCEU. Robbie herself has spoken about wanting to explore her character’s relationship with Poison Ivy, and that could provide Gunn with a potential path should the opportunity arise.